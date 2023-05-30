Trybus Group Announces Rebirth of Cricketeer, an Iconic American Clothing Brand

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trybus Group is proud to announce the rebirth of Cricketeer, an American-based, men’s tailored clothing brand with roots dating back to 1938. The new Cricketeer collection will be available for purchase at select retailers beginning in Spring 2024.





“We’re excited to introduce Cricketeer to the modern man. It’s an iconic American clothing brand that offers something for every man’s style and taste,” said Ned Allie, Cricketeer Lead Designer. “Our team has worked hard to create pieces that are not only fashionable but also practical and comfortable, so our customers can feel confident and stylish no matter where they go.”

Over the years of the brand’s earlier existence, Cricketeer adopted a brash, cheeky attitude tailored to those who expressed their style in bold, provocative statements.

A quick Google search will show you all you need to know!

(And NO, we don’t agree with some of the notions put forth in those old ads.)

This new collection of menswear includes a variety of classically styled suits, blazers, shirts, and trousers that are perfect for dressing up with a tie, pairing with jeans, or rocking with shorts and flip flops. As the new tagline suggests, “You do you”. Wherever you go, whatever you do, Cricketeer has the threads for every occasion.

“Our goal is to provide men with high-quality, stylish clothing that fits great and feels comfortable,” said Trybus Group CEO, Gary Adelman. “We understand that men have busy lives, and they need clothing that can keep up with them. That’s why we’ve created a collection that’s both functional and fashionable, with pieces that can easily transition from day to night.”

The Cricketeer rebirth is spearheaded by a team of fashion industry experts who are passionate about the ever-changing appeal of men’s fashion. The brand will introduce updated versions of classic designs and feature new pieces that reflect contemporary fashion trends. From premium fabrics to precision tailoring and finishing, every piece in the Cricketeer collection is crafted with the utmost care and expertise.

For more information, contact Gary Adelman at gadelman@trybus.com.

Trybus Group is a multi-generational clothing company established in 1972. A trusted partner to a virtual “who’s who” of leading department stores and men’s specialty boutiques, Trybus delivers fashion at multiple price points, all while delivering exceptional fit, fabrications, and value.

Contacts

Gary Adelman – CEO

Trybus Group

214-446-3036



gadelman@trybus.com