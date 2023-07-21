Trove Expands Branded Resale Operations Across North America Including Canada to Meet Surging Demand

Trove establishes presence with five new Trove Recommerce Powered Partner Facilities, eyes near-term European expansion

BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trove, the market leader in branded resale and trade-in for world-class brands and retailers such as Canada Goose, lululemon, Patagonia, REI, Levi’s, Arc’teryx, Carhartt, and more, today announced the expansion of five Trove Recommerce Powered Partner facilities across North America including the US and Canada, with European expansion on the horizon.





To meet the company’s accelerating expansion, the company is actively certifying a growing network of Trove Recommerce Powered Partner logistics facilities. This includes several locations owned by international shipping and logistics provider, Savino Del Bene, and circular textile operator, TERSUS Solutions, in addition to Trove’s owned and operated ReWarehouse. Trove has also expanded its service network of best-in-class repair, replenishment, cleaning, and recycling partners across the broad range of materials, allowing partners access to the most comprehensive range of circular services infrastructure available in the resale market.

“This is a milestone for Trove: We’re expanding our proprietary Recommerce Operating system that is custom-built for resale and circular services to meet the growing scale of our company through strategic partnerships,” said Gayle Tait, CEO of Trove. “Trove Powered Partners will benefit from more than a decade of resale operations expertise and efficient processes through Trove’s software, propelling the industry towards a more sustainable future.”

The expansion comes at a time of explosive growth of secondhand shopping, and growing consumer preference for more sustainable choices. Trove strives to accelerate the transition towards a new era of commerce by providing consumers with access to high-quality secondhand products while enabling brands to achieve long-term sustainability, loyalty and customer acquisition goals through their branded resale channels, increasing their relevance in a shifting consumer landscape.

“We are proud to play a key role in supporting Trove’s expansion efforts. Our extensive experience in the shipping and logistics industry, along with our global network and relationships with the world’s leading carriers, allows us to provide tailored solutions that meet Trove partners’ demands in the international marketplace,” said Raffaele Brazzini, CEO of Savino Del Bene U.S.A.

“As the leading circular textile operator, we are dedicated to servicing best-in-class circular programs, and are thrilled to be partnering with Trove to leverage their high-fidelity software and service their clients,” said Peter Whitcomb, President of TERSUS Solutions.

Trove’s Recommerce Operating System has processed millions of pre-owned items for partner brands, adding Canada Goose, Carhartt, and Brooks to its portfolio of brand partners in 2023, with more to come. Collectively among partners, over 2M kgs of CO2e and over hundreds of thousands of kgs of waste were diverted from landfills last year alone. Trove offers end-to-end item intelligence to deliver sustainable growth at scale. Trove powers trade-in and resale within a brand’s unique ecosystem, giving them an opportunity to own the customer experience, data and drive loyalty with existing customers and recruiting new ones to the brand.

About Trove:

Trove is the market leader in branded resale and trade-in for world-class brands and retailers such as Canada Goose, lululemon, Patagonia, REI, Levi’s, Arc’teryx, Allbirds, and more. Through its proprietary Recommerce Operating System, Trove is accelerating the shift toward more sustainable business models, foundational for circularity. Over the last decade, Trove has equipped leading brands with technology and operations to create and scale branded resale programs by enabling customer trade-in of items, single-SKU identification and condition grading, site build and maintenance, and customer data collection, analytics and reporting.

About TERSUS Solutions:

As the backbone of textile circularity since 2009, TERSUS Solutions enables premium brands, such as The North Face, Patagonia, REI, Eileen Fisher, Lion Protects, Arc’teryx, lululemon, Allbirds, Cotopaxi, Stio, Ergobaby, and Dope Snow, amongst many others, to participate in branded resale and the circular economy through offering the world’s most advanced and environmentally friendly cleaning technology alongside a full suite of textile reclamation and resale logistics services, including repairs, upcycling, recycling, pick, pack and ship services.

Tersus is the only one-stop shop for textile circularity in North America and can remonetize secondhand products ranging from returns to traded in items for brands and retailers. Tersus serves the outdoor, fashion, athletic and firefighter industries and is the leading recycler of down products.

About Savino Del Bene:

Savino Del Bene is a multinational company operating worldwide in international shipments and logistics support services. Established in Florence in 1899, over the decades the company has grown and specialized to reach its actual position as the largest Italian shipping company. With a network of more than 300 offices and over 5,300 employees across five continents, the company manages air, sea, and land transport solutions through established relationships with the best carriers.

