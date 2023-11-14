Trivia Channel, One of Loop Media’s Top Performing Channels, Rebranded and Upgraded as “Loop Trivia”

400+ New Questions Added with a new Host Grace Demarco

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop®”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multi-channel streaming platform that provides curated music video, sports, news, entertainment channels and digital signage for businesses, announced today it has upgraded and renamed its Trivia channel, to “Loop Trivia” and added 400+ new questions with new host, actress Grace Demarco (“Reboot”, “Dollface” and “The Neighborhood”).









Loop Trivia is one of the top streaming channels on Loop TV with over 500 million total minutes in the last twelve months. Now, with a robust upgrade in content and talent, the channel is poised to stoke even more customer engagement for business operators.

In-venue entertainment in the hospitality space, known as “eatertainment”, is considered a prime marketing opportunity for operators, creating a positive, highly engaging customer experience which can boost time in-venue, leading to the opportunity for increased food and beverage sales and staff tips. Trivia also fosters fellowship among guests and creates an experience guests look forward to recreating when they return to the venue, often with regular weekly visits planned around a group Trivia experience.

“Loop’s premium trivia experience is a proven winner for our business customers,” said Justis Kao, Chief Content Officer for Loop Media. “So, naturally, we are thrilled to take an already great offering up even higher with the additions to the Loop Trivia channel, which provides an ideal interactive customer experience.”

The addition of Grace Demarco as host of the Loop Trivia Channel adds another boost, with a welcoming, fun presence to deliver the upgraded content offering.

Rachel Magnuson, Owner of iCRYO in Wichita, Kansas, said, “My favorite thing about Loop TV is its Trivia Channel, which is so much better than the competition, and my guests really love Loop’s Trivia Channel. We will have trivia competitions with our guests because they’re trapped in compression for 45 minutes. We have fun with it.”

Randy Baer, Owner, Rupert’s Kids Arcade in Shelbyville, Indiana said “We run Loop Trivia at our arcade. Folks love playing along – it’s a great attention grabber and conversation starter.”

The Loop Trivia channel is available now exclusively on the Loop TV service.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop®”) (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading connected television (CTV) / digital out of home (DOOH)TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing music videos, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop Player.

Loop TV’s digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH / CTV locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals in the United States.

Loop TV is fueled by one of the largest and most important short form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content, and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, and from subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

