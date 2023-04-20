Triton Digital Releases the March 2023 U.S. Podcast Ranker

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, announced today the release of its March 2023 reporting period (February 27, 2023 – April 2, 2023), U.S. Podcast Ranker, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. The month of March had 230M average weekly downloads.

Yet again, SiriusXM Podcast Network remained in the #1 spot on the Top Sales Networks Report for the month of March, with 57.7M Average Weekly Downloads and 15.5M Average Weekly Users. NPR came in at #2 again with 35.4M Average Weekly Downloads and 6.6M Average Weekly Users, followed by Audacy Podcast Network again at #3 with 29.5M Average Weekly Downloads and 8.6M Average Weekly Users.

For this reporting period, the top three podcasts based on downloads included NPR News Now (NPR) again at #1, Crime Junkie (audiochuck) climbing to #2, and The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Podcast Network) climbing to #3.

For listeners, the top three podcasts in March included Crime Junkie (audiochuck) again at #1, Up First (NPR) climbing to #2, and Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group) at #3.

New shows debuting during this period for downloads included Shawn Ryan Show (Cumulus Podcast Network) and for listeners included Bear Brook (SiriusXM Podcast Network) and Straight Up With Stassi (Audioboom).

For both listeners and downloads, The Deck Investigates (audiochuck), Strangeland (audiochuck), and Give Them Lala … with Randall (Cumulus Podcast Network) debuted.

The Top Sales Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users in accordance with v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. Participating Sales Networks include content owners/creators and sales representation organizations. Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton’s Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

