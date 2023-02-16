Triton Digital Releases the January 2023 U.S. Podcast Ranker

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, announced today the release of its January 2023 reporting period (January 2, 2023 – January 29, 2023), U.S. Podcast Ranker, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. The month of January had 233M downloads.

Yet again, SiriusXM Podcast Network remained in the #1 spot on the Top Sales Networks Report for the month of January, with 56.5M Average Weekly Downloads and 15.8M Average Weekly Users. NPR came in at #2 again with 36.9M Average Weekly Downloads and 7.0M Average Weekly Users, followed by Wondery climbing to #3 with 31.2M Average Weekly Downloads and 8.1M Average Weekly Users.

For this reporting period, the top three podcasts based on downloads included NPR News Now (NPR) climbing to #1, Crime Junkie (audiochuck) at #2, and Up First (NPR) again at #3.

For listeners, the top 3 podcasts in January included Crime Junkie (audiochuck) again at #1, Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group) again at #2, and Up First (NPR) again at #3.

New shows debuting during this period for downloads included Hidden Killers With Tony Brueski | Breaking News & Commentary (Audioboom), Suspect (Wondery), The Tim Dillon Show (Audioboom), and THE ED MYLETT SHOW (SiriusXM Podcast Network).

For listeners, the new shows debuting included Undetermined (Audacy Podcast Network), Not Another D&D Podcast (Gumball), Scamfluencers (Wondery), and more.

Please note that as of this month, Triton Digital has transitioned from its website Podcast Ranker PDFs to publishing this data on https://tritonrankers.com/. The Rankers site features a new ability to export PDFs based upon different data filter criteria. The PDFs from 2022 will still be available to view on the Rankers site.

The Top Sales Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users in accordance with v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. Participating Sales Networks include content owners/creators and sales representation organizations. Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton’s Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

Any sales network or publisher with an audience in the United States is eligible to participate in the U.S. Podcast Report. To learn more, contact: solutions@tritondigital.com.

