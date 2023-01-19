Triton Digital Releases the December 2022 U.S. Podcast Ranker

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, announced today the release of its December 2022 reporting period (November 28, 2022 – January 1, 2023), U.S. Podcast Ranker, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

Yet again, Stitcher Media remained in the #1 spot on the Top Sales Networks Report for the month of December, with 51.9M Average Weekly Downloads and 14.7M Average Weekly Users. NPR came in at #2 with 33.8M Average Weekly Downloads and 6.1M Average Weekly Users, followed by Audacy Podcast Network at #3 with 32.3M Average Weekly Downloads and 8.1M Average Weekly Users.

For this reporting period, the top three podcasts based on downloads included Crime Junkie (audiochuck) again at #1, NPR News Now (NPR) again at #2, and Up First (NPR) climbing to #3.

For listeners, the top 3 podcasts in December included Crime Junkie (audiochuck) again at #1, Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group) climbing to #2, and Up First (NPR) at #3.

New shows debuting during this period for downloads included Murder & Magnolias (NBCUniversal News Group), Let’s Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast (Audioboom), The Mel Robbins Podcast (Stitcher Media), Chasing Life (WarnerMedia), and more. New shows for listeners included Shawn Ryan Show (Cumulus Podcast Network).

Triton Digital’s U.S. Podcast Ranker is available on its interactive website, www.TritonRankers.com, for an easy way to navigate monthly performance trends and filter by podcast category, publisher, and time period.

Please note that as of February 2023, Triton Digital will be transitioning from its website Podcast Ranker PDFs to publishing this data on https://tritonrankers.com/. The PDFs from 2022 will still be available to view on the Rankers site.

The Top Sales Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users in accordance with v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. Participating Sales Networks include content owners/creators and sales representation organizations. Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton’s Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

Any sales network or publisher with an audience in the United States is eligible to participate in the U.S. Podcast Report. To learn more, contact: solutions@tritondigital.com.

