Triton Audio Marketplace Expands Basis Technologies Partnership to Support Advertising Across Digital and Broadcast Radio Segments

Expansion of Partnership Enables Agencies and Brands to Purchase All Forms of Audio Ads Programmatically – Broadcast Radio, Podcast and Streaming – an Industry First

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, today announced that Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, is enabling marketers to streamline and consolidate advertising across all audio segments – podcast, streaming and now terrestrial broadcast radio via the Triton Audio Marketplace. Basis Technologies expanded its integration to give brands and agencies programmatic guaranteed buying access to broadcast radio ads.

Purchasing broadcast radio historically has been a complex process, requiring time-consuming negotiations and agreements between marketers and publishers. The Triton Audio Marketplace alleviates this frustration by aggregating audiences at scale across all audio segments, an industry first, making it seamless for agencies to plan, buy, and measure the impact of cross-platform audio advertising. For the first time, broadcast radio inventory from iHeartMedia will be available in the Triton Audio Marketplace, with additional Katz Media Represented broadcast partners to follow.

“Brands and agencies want direct access to guaranteed audio inventory at scale, with the control, speed, and flexibility required to meet fast-paced deadlines. Basis Technologies aligns with Triton Digital to help marketers rise above the noise to reach their customers,” said Ian Trider, VP of Product, Basis Technologies. “The Triton Audio Marketplace’s supply of high quality digital and now, broadcast audio content that engages loyal listeners, combines neatly with programmatic advertising technology to reach people with the right message, at the right time, across devices.”

The Triton Audio Marketplace offers access to the largest single pool of audio audiences, with more than 100 billion audio impressions per month, allowing marketers and agencies to transact on all forms of audio inventory and access unmatched, sophisticated measurement and targeting tools across a range of audiences, from mass reach demographics to narrower, more precise targets. Basis Technologies further empowers advertisers by providing access to audience segments that are normalized in digital to broadcast spot radio, as well as real-time optimization of broadcast campaigns.

“As the first open audio marketplace to bring together broadcast radio, podcast and streaming audiences at unprecedented scale, we continue to remove the barriers to cross-platform audio advertising,” said Jean-Luc Wasmer, VP of Architecture and Partnerships, Triton Digital. “The addition of Basis Technologies further signifies our commitment to delivering audio ad buys at a global scale through open auction and programmatic direct deals in a single, easy to navigate marketplace.”

