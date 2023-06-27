Trinity Hunt Partners Acquires Digital Marketing Company REQ

Washington, DC-based REQ will support THP’s vision to rapidly scale through strategic investments to create the next-generation digital leader in the marketing services industry

DALLAS & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#branding—Trinity Hunt Partners (THP), a Dallas-based growth-oriented private equity firm, announced today its acquisition of Washington, DC-based REQ, a digital marketing and advertising company founded in 2008 that serves some of the world’s most recognized and dynamic brands. REQ joins previous acquisitions, Exclusive Concepts and Highnoon, creating a platform for scalable growth that delivers measurable impact for marketers and business leaders aspiring to challenge the status quo. THP plans to acquire additional complementary companies to build a fast-growing, agile, world-class digital marketing business.





“There are great synergies between the Trinity Hunt Partners’ current portfolio companies and REQ, and this strategic investment will enable us to deliver new and expanded capabilities for our clients and growth opportunities for our people,” stated Tripp Donnelly, CEO and founder of REQ. “THP is an ideal partner due to its focus on people, culture, and growth. THP is one of the country’s best-performing middle-market private equity groups with a long record of success in driving thoughtful, acquisition-driven expansion. We look forward to joining the incredible team and companies already assembled in this journey.” Donnelly will remain President of REQ and join the platform’s Executive Board and leadership team.

“We welcome REQ and look forward to working with them to continue to drive leadership, innovation, and impact as we build and deliver next-generation marketing solutions and technologies. The combination of our businesses presents enormous potential to serve both the enterprise and SMB markets,” said Jeff Reynolds, CEO of Exclusive Concepts. “By uniting agile strategies and innovative technology, our services platform will lead to extraordinary results for our clients.”

“We are impressed by REQ’s track record of successful M&A, outstanding reputation, and tenured client list. The agency’s accolades and award-winning work reflect REQ’s impact on behalf of their clients and the industry as a whole,” said George Morgan, Principal at Trinity Hunt Partners. “The digital advertising market has tripled in the last decade to nearly $300 Billion in North America alone, and we feel uniquely positioned with our growth platform to seize opportunities in that fast-expanding market.”

In the near term, following the acquisition, REQ, Exclusive Concepts, Highnoon and other additions to the growing company will rebrand and go to market as a unified full-service organization that leads with strategy, finds action in data, develops deep solutions and fuels brand performance.

About REQ

A leading digital marketing and advertising company, REQ outpaces changes in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape by bringing brand, reputation, advocacy, and business results to new heights. With offices across the U.S., we deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions and technologies that define, connect, and protect leading brands in technology, health care, real estate, hospitality, retail, and finance. The company has been named to the Adweek 100 and Inc. 500 lists as one of the fastest growing companies in America, as well as numerous creative and workplace culture awards. For more information, visit req.co.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $1.7 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

