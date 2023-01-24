TreviPay Welcomes Allen Bonde as Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned brand builder joins TreviPay’s leadership team to drive market strategy in alignment with B2B digital transformation and payments innovation trends

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TreviPay, the global B2B payments and invoicing network, announced today the appointment of Allen Bonde as Chief Marketing Officer. Bonde, who brings more than 20 years of B2B SaaS experience, will lead TreviPay’s global marketing team with a strategic focus on tapping new vertical opportunities and uncovering global order-to-cash and digital platform and transformation trends to better meet the needs of business sellers and buyers.

Allen joins TreviPay from Synthesio where he was also CMO. Prior to that role, he was VP and Research Director for Forrester’s digital transformation practice, focusing on the strategies, models, services and enabling tech for boosting digital experience and eCommerce. He has also held leadership roles at both start-ups and global firms including eVergance (now part of Verint), OpenText, Placester and social marketing pioneer Wyng. Earlier in this career, Bonde worked as a management consultant advising financial services and tech clients.

“As merchants continue to re-evaluate business models to determine how to best digitize processes for the business buyer, TreviPay is thrilled to have Allen’s breadth of experience in emerging technology and digital platforms,” said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. “Allen adds dynamic leadership as TreviPay continues to expand its order-to-cash technology offerings and B2B payments networks.”

In the role of Chief Marketing Officer, Bonde will continue to establish TreviPay as a prominent player across the financial technology ecosystem including B2B payments, order-to-cash, trade credit and merchant invoicing solutions. Bonde will be responsible for expanding the company’s global footprint with content-driven demand generation strategies designed to drive engagement in target markets, such as technology manufacturing, and boost new enterprise leads and deals. His industry recognition as a thought leader and speaker, including being featured in more than 150 publications and delivering keynote talks on four continents, will also be an asset for the company’s expansion strategy.

“There is a growing focus on how money flows in the B2B ecosystem, and I am looking forward to supporting the growth of TreviPay as an innovator in B2B payment solutions and a trusted partner to top brands,” said Allen Bonde, CMO of TreviPay. “As a team, we have a unique opportunity to find the next digital disruptors, connect them with our client community and collectively share our vision for why great commerce experiences start by making payments easier, faster and smarter.”

