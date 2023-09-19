trender.ai launches first all-in-one contact intelligence platform for B2B tech sales teams

Automated contact research and real-time buyer insights deliver timely, personalized, highly effective engagement at low cost

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2Btech—trender.ai today announced the first all-in-one Contact Intelligence Platform for B2B tech businesses who need a fast, highly effective and affordable solution for buyer research and insights. With Trender, companies get transformational visibility into contacts with automated research and timely, personalized engagement. Now, revenue-generating teams can more easily meet their goals, even in the face of increasing noise and decreasing prospect attention.





Buyer information is fragmented across seemingly unlimited sites, social media, and apps. Researching individual prospects is tedious and time-consuming at best; developing a good idea of their personality and what’s important to them is even more difficult. The Trender platform finds and provides a rich snapshot of each buyer to better qualify, personalize, engage, and monitor throughout the deal cycle. It combines the best in search, natural language processing, LLM, and generative AI in a patented solution that aggregates buyer data to deliver unique insights.

Revenue teams benefit from:

Up-to-date intelligence on top buyers. Trender provides a finger on the pulse of each prospect, so revenue-generating teams aren’t surprised, for instance, if a contact shows up at a conference with a competitor. Deep understanding of prospects. Trender automates researching across the web and social media, instantly synthesizes information, and surfaces unique insights about intent, personality and style, goals, and business challenges. Build trust more quickly. Deliver personalized, human-to-human connection with SMTYKM (“show me that you know me”). Use Trender insights to capture buyer attention and build a personal connection from the first outreach, for more effective outcomes.

“Buyers are absolutely flooded with cold outreach. They’re also far more savvy and educated than ever before. Sellers have to find a way to create relationships to earn the ask,” said Betsy Bilhorn, co-founder at trender.ai. “Our platform provides all the information needed to create a mutual connection and give the seller a competitive edge in understanding the personality of their buyer.”

“Like most businesses, we use LinkedIn to try to find and learn about prospects. But it’s a tedious, manual process, and there’s a gap in terms of what we can discover. Trender makes prospecting and engagement much easier and more effective,” said Tony Finnochiaro, VP Sales, CU-2. “It gives us a beeline to all relevant prospects and a deeper understanding of each person. With Trender, we have the context needed for more effective outreach. It’s a game-changer.”

About Trender

Trender is a B2B Contact Intelligence Platform that finds, monitors, and profiles top prospects. The search and generative AI solution transforms buyer information into unique, personalized buyer experiences for revenue teams to build context-aware connections from the first outreach. Trender.ai is backed by Stage 1 Ventures, Flying Fish Ventures, and Glasswing Ventures. Learn more about the company and test drive the platform at www.trender.ai. Follow @trendertag

