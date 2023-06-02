Trend Management Launches New Location in Nashville

The Talent Management Firm Expands Following Success and Growing Nashville Client Base

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Full-service talent management agency, Trend Management, expands to Nashville in addition to the Houston, Texas headquarters and bi-coastal representation in New York City and Los Angeles. Founded in 2019, Trend Management is one of the fastest growing influencer management and influencer marketing companies in the country. The Texas-based agency brings its expertise to Nashville, guiding creators and brands with a boutique-style, client-first approach. Trend’s expansion to Nashville will allow for continued growth for the company as it follows CEO and founder, Ted Raad’s, mission to provide a client-first experience that advocates for the creators, their personal brands and their individual entrepreneurial opportunities.





“Nashville is one of the largest influencer marketing hubs in the U.S. which makes it a perfect fit for our second office location,” said Trend CEO Ted Raad. “Since Trend began, we have been on a mission to create a one-of-a-kind, white-glove service for those who are a part of the creator economy. Though we are growing quickly, we want our creators to always get a one-on-one experience that is tailored to their specific brand. The move to Nashville allows us to connect with our creators and add even more of that personalized touch.”

Trend Management focuses on transparency, advocacy, and authenticity to form unique partnerships that help digital creators grow their businesses. Trend proudly represents a star-studded roster of social media influencers, creators and entertainers across the lifestyle, fashion and entertainment industries, including internet personality and entrepreneur Jaclyn Hill, actress and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi, Nashville-based talent including lifestyle influencers Alexa Anglin, Caleigh Ryan, who is also the wife of country music artist HARDY, and viral TikTok creator and internet personality, Danae Hays, among many others.

Amassing a roster of over 70 digital creators across the U.S., Raad saw a burgeoning demand for in-person representation in Nashville and made the expansion official in the spring of 2023. The office, which is currently being renovated, will be located in the bustling Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood on 4th Avenue South and is indicative of extensive plans for the future of the company. Though the move to Nashville is new, the team is no stranger to the Nashville community and has deep roots in the entertainment industry. Trend’s Nashville team includes Senior Talent Manager, McKenna Monk, a native of Nashville and the granddaughter of Charlie Monk, the late revered radio personality and co-founder of the popular Country Radio Seminar.

Raad founded Trend in 2019 after his wife and social media influencer, Dede Raad (@dressupbuttercup), garnered a massive online following and grew her business. When Raad noticed gaps in the talent management industry that his wife experienced firsthand, he sought to form a company that always puts the client first. What started as a 3 person roster has now grown to over 70 and continues to grow as they expand into new territories. As Trend Management’s roster expands in Nashville, their intimate, high-level of client service allows creators across all fields to concentrate fully on what they love to do — creating engaging content and connecting with their followers.

With a passion for the creators they represent and extensive knowledge of influencer marketing, Trend Management’s flourishing roster solidifies its position as a top player in the ever-evolving industry. With the latest expansion to Nashville plus exciting plans for the remainder of 2023, Trend looks forward to welcoming new creators into the family for what is sure to be a marquee year for the company.

To learn more about Trend Management and their client-focused approach, visit https://www.trendcompanies.com/creators

Contacts

Sara Jordan Jacobson



sarajordan@marbmktg.com