Treble Named Technology Agency of the Year by PR Daily

The award honors firms that over-deliver on their promises to clients and raise the bar on effective communications strategies and tactics. Awards were judged by a panel of industry experts who evaluated each submission based on factors such as creativity, innovation and results. Treble was the only winner named in the Technology Agency category.

“Technology has been at the core of every company we’ve partnered with since inception,” said Ethan Parker, founder and CEO at Treble. “Because technology impacts every organization and industry, the challenge lies in going beyond the technical differentiation and crafting a narrative that resonates across multiple audiences — from the everyday consumer to the decision makers in the boardroom. At Treble, we’ve purpose-built our agency around people with the technical acumen and market awareness to create and collaborate on meaningful stories with journalists across the spectrum of business, tech and trade publications. It’s an honor to be recognized on the national stage — and a testament to our team and culture.”

The recognition from PR Daily is the latest in a string of successes for the agency this year:

In January, Treble announced 63% revenue growth between 2021 and 2022, the ninth consecutive year of record growth since the agency’s inception in 2013.

In March, Treble was listed among O’Dwyer’s Top U.S. PR Firms, with the ninth-highest year-over-year growth rate among 100+ agencies.

In May, Treble was included in the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Southwest.

Treble launched an Enterprise Technology Practice Group in 2022 led by Treble Senior Vice President Matt Grant. By expanding agency expertise and synergies through the formation of another practice group — alongside the agency’s Cybersecurity Practice Group — Treble solidified its goals to expand its client portfolio to reach late-stage and public companies. Working directly with venture capital firms, Treble launched almost every major Texas-based new fund in the past 18 months — including True Wealth Ventures, Next Coast Ventures and S3 Ventures — securing extensive national and Texas regional coverage.

The agency has been a strategic partner in propelling 23 startups to exit since 2013, with three IPOs and more than 100 funding launches across multiple industries, including AI and machine learning, cybersecurity, FinTech, HealthTech, ClimateTech, DevOps and vertical SaaS.

Treble ideated a three-pronged approach to winning with challenger brands that comprises the core of our earned media relations program:

Corporate News and Announcements: Developing attention-grabbing stories around new products and services, initiatives and company moves.

Trendjacking: Seizing the opportunity to build your brand’s value as part of a breaking news story with a timely quote, interview or analysis.

Strategic Content: Telling your story in your own words with relevant, targeted op-ed pieces in the media outlets your audience relies on.

Treble’s scalable model also extends to the agency’s unique Funding Accelerator Program, a project sprint for venture-backed startups and enterprises to announce funding rounds. Now on Cohort 4, the immersive 30-day program maximizes earned media coverage for funding launches and new venture funds closed by venture capital firms, arming clients with a foundation of global brand visibility, investor awareness and competitive differentiation that sets them up to scale and win.

About Treble

Treble is the PR agency that accelerates exits. Our value proposition includes driving investor awareness, lead generation, strategic partnership opportunities, talent acquisition and turning challenger brands into market leaders. An immersive partner for VC firms to propel exits across the spectrum of portfolio investments, we optimally align early and collectively scale with startups and enterprise technology companies. With 23 exits and deep expertise in B2B tech, Treble partners with companies spanning multiple verticals, including enterprise, education, finance, industrials, healthcare, marketing, agriculture, legal, cybersecurity, DevOps and more. Visit us at treblepr.com or on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

