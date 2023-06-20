Treble Announces West Coast Expansion

Will Kruisbrink joins as vice president in San Francisco; Jim Cameron on board as director in San Diego

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Austin—Treble, a boutique public relations agency with 23 successful exits across its client portfolio, today announced a pair of senior executive hires in San Francisco and San Diego as the agency expands its West Coast presence.

Will Kruisbrink joins Treble as a vice president in the agency’s San Francisco office. Kruisbrink is a former senior vice president and partner at another B2B tech agency, where he established its enterprise tech practice and led its West Coast expansion. He also created an in-house, data-driven PR offering that led to multiple award-winning campaigns, including a PR Provoke SABRE Award.

“I’m thrilled to join and help build a talented team at Treble in the San Francisco office,” Kruisbrink said. “With our collective expertise and passion for strategic communication, I’m confident that we’ll provide the highest level of service to our clients.”

Along with its deep ties to Silicon Valley VC firms, Treble has expanded those relationships to include leading firms in the Midwest. The agency represented WiL on its latest fund launch. Additionally, Treble developed an ongoing strategic partnership with WestWave Capital, collaborating with a myriad of the firm’s emerging technology portfolio companies headquartered in Silicon Valley.

“Treble has been instrumental in launching a number of our portfolio companies out of stealth mode and announcing their seed funding rounds with great success,” said Gaurav Manglik, General Partner at WestWave Capital. “Given the unique value proposition of their Funding Accelerator Program and longer-term strategic ability to accelerate global brand visibility, we plan to continue to leverage Treble across our portfolio as we deploy capital.”

Agency Expands Into San Francisco and San Diego Markets

Jim Cameron joins the agency as director in its San Diego office. Cameron joins Treble after his prior role at a global B2B agency, where he worked with companies ranging from early-stage startups to some of the biggest tech companies in the world. This summer, Cameron will lead employees in the San Diego office in addition to driving Treble’s San Diego internship program for creative and high-achieving college students interested in immersing themselves in B2B tech PR.

“I am excited to be part of such a dynamic team at Treble,” Cameron said. “As we continue to expand our presence in this vibrant city, I am particularly excited to help launch Treble’s first-ever San Diego internship program. It’s an incredible opportunity to help train and mentor the next generation of PR professionals while also bringing fresh perspectives to the agency.”

While Treble holds a strong influence in Austin, it recognizes the importance of expanding its physical presence to other major markets in the U.S. With a growing client roster, a presence in San Francisco and San Diego will allow Treble to better serve its clients across the West Coast and beyond, including Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

“The middle of the U.S. was ‘flyover country’ when Treble was created,” said Ethan Parker, founder and CEO at Treble. “We took a long-term perspective—it was well worth the challenge. Over the past decade, our Austin roots and Texas venture capital connections elevated the agency to a solid foundation of success. The addition of Will and Jim to our talented squad will help us continue to deliver exceptional earned media results for our clients. We plan to significantly bolster our talent and client roster in San Francisco, San Diego and across the entire West Coast.”

Highlights for Treble in 2023 include:

Revenue Growth

63% revenue growth between 2021 and 2022, extending a streak to nine years of record growth since the agency began.

The ninth-highest year-over-year growth rate among the 100+ agencies featured in O’Dwyer’s list of Top U.S. PR Firms.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest by Inc. Magazine.

Expanding Practice Areas

Award Recognition

Named Technology Agency of the Year by PR Daily and was the sole winner in the Technology category among 45 recognized agencies.

Named one of the Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work.

About Treble

Treble is the PR agency that accelerates exits. Our value proposition includes driving investor awareness, lead generation, strategic partnership opportunities, talent acquisition and turning challenger brands into market leaders. An immersive partner for VC firms to propel exits across the spectrum of portfolio investments, we optimally align early and collectively scale with startups and enterprise technology companies. In 2023, Treble was named Technology Agency of the Year by PR Daily, was recognized as one of the Southwest Region’s Fast-Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine, and was among the fastest-growing companies in O’Dwyer’s list of top US PR agencies. With 23 exits and deep expertise in B2B tech, Treble partners with companies spanning multiple verticals, including enterprise, education, finance, industrials, healthcare, marketing, agriculture, legal, cybersecurity, DevOps and more. Visit us at treblepr.com or on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

