Trebellar Secures Funding to Bring ‘Actionable AI’ to Workplace and Building Operations for Corporate Clients

Software provider uses machine learning and AI to help automate facilities operations, surface actionable insights across real estate, space efficiency, well-being, and ESG climate goals

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trebellar, a company founded by software-engineering veterans with extensive experience at Google, Salesforce, Waymo, and CERN, has announced the successful completion of its seed funding round. The company has secured $3.5 million in investments from leading venture capital firms including Haystack, Altcapital, KFund, and Jetstream.









Driven by the mission to enhance facilities and workplace operations with space, cost, and energy efficiencies for large real estate occupiers, Trebellar will use the new funding to support its growing enterprise customer base. The company will also accelerate investments in software development across generative AI, machine learning, and product design, and add headcount in sales and marketing.

Trebellar’s founders, Diego Ferreiro Val and David Garcia Quintas, collectively possess over two decades of experience leading software development at top Fortune 500 technology companies.

“With the support of our trusted investors, we are excited to continue on this journey to make building, real estate, and workplace data truly actionable,” said Ferreiro Val. “Our technology can help bridge the gap between data and action – from saving time and money with automated facilities workflows to surfacing new insights around occupancy, indoor air quality, and ESG climate goals.”

Trebellar’s platform unifies data from different systems and sensors to deliver a cohesive, “single pane of glass” software experience that’s easy to use. Once configured, the platform automatically generates analytics on key trends, outliers, and predictions – for individual spaces or across a portfolio. Users can also create time-saving workflows that automate real-time alerting and issue resolution for facilities management and workplace teams.

“Companies face a range of post-pandemic challenges as they look to manage their real estate holdings, and they’re hunting for software solutions to understand the performance of their physical assets,” said Semil Shah, a General Partner at Haystack. “Amid a proliferation of connected building devices, real estate leaders at Fortune 1000 companies are turning to Trebellar’s software platform to make sense of all this data.”

“We believe Trebellar is on its way to becoming the trusted brand name to help companies simplify operations and make faster, better decisions—especially in an era of complex real estate management,” Shah added.

Trebellar can seamlessly integrate with any system or sensor provider with an API, including solutions that measure occupancy, lighting, indoor air quality, energy usage, and carbon emissions footprint. Decision-makers can then enact cost-saving measures that also lead to carbon reduction and energy efficiency.

“Commercial real estate is a major contributor to global emissions,” said Tommy Leep of Jetstream, a leading venture fund that invests in early-stage companies addressing climate and other environmental issues. “With proven technical founders at the helm, Trebellar is well positioned to help large organizations improve efficiency and act on their climate goals.”

To learn more, please visit https://trebellar.com/.

About Trebellar

Trebellar helps Workplace, Facilities Operations, and Real Estate teams make faster, more informed decisions. Our easy-to-use software unifies and analyzes building data, then applies AI and machine learning to make it actionable via insights, alerts, and easily customizable automations. Result: organizations can “do more with less” across their objectives for workplace productivity and well-being, operations and building efficiency, and corporate climate commitments.

