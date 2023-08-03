Travelers Marketing Named an Ally in Action by USDOT

The Company has been singled out as one of a select group of US private-sector companies to be recognized for its ability to aid the USDOT’s National Roadway Safety Strategy campaign

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has officially named Travelers Marketing an Ally in Action to join its campaign and Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s call to action to reverse the spike in crashes and traffic-related fatality rates.





“We are honored and delighted to be singled out to answer the call with our novel highway safety program, developed to utilize innovative marketing tools to target, engage, and assist communities that experience inequitable crash rates,” stated Travelers Marketing Road Safety Communications Program Director Jeff Larason.

Travelers Marketing’s “Road Safety Communications – Community Outreach & Engagement Program” addresses entrenched road safety issues in vulnerable communities where crashes, injuries, and fatalities occur at an inequitable rate. The program directly engages affected communities and brings together key stakeholders to participate in creative advertising and education campaigns to actively reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries that occur daily on the roads and streets of those communities.

Travelers Marketing is dedicated to leveraging twenty-five years of experience and its existing partnerships with state departments of transportation, departments of motor vehicles, toll road authorities, and Fortune 100 companies to increase the impact of its program’s community engagement campaign.

“Community Engagement is a critically important part of addressing road safety,” said Jonathan Adkins, CEO of the Governors Highway Safety Association. “Addressing inequitable crash rates supports the National Roadway Safety Strategy and the goal of reaching zero fatalities.”

“Reducing crashes, deaths, and injuries on our nation’s highways is what happens with an increase in public awareness,” said David Reich, Director of Public Relations for the National Road Safety Foundation. “We are pleased to support Travelers Marketing’s programs promoting safe driving behavior by engaging directly with underserved communities where they live, work, and play.”

About Travelers Marketing

Travelers Marketing is a specialized transportation sponsorship agency widely recognized as an authority and leader in the industry. Travelers Marketing creates purpose-driven programs that increase roadway safety and secure private sector revenue to support new and existing public safety initiatives. Our road safety programs have been recognized by the USDOT as a recipient of the National Roadway Safety Award and by GHSA for the Peter K. O’Rourke Special Achievement Award. Our public-sector partners include departments of transportation, toll road authorities, and departments of motor vehicles across 35 states. Travelers Marketing consists of a team of individuals who have the unique combination of decades of experience in the marketing industry and direct involvement in creating public-sector programs that drive behavior modification, such as award-winning, national models for parent-supervised driving, community service/restitution, domestic abuse, and substance abuse/recovery.

About the National Roadway Safety Strategy

The Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) outlines the Department’s comprehensive approach to reversing the rise in traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the nation’s highways, roads, and streets. The NRSS follows through on the Department’s commitment to safety through priority actions that target the most significant and urgent problems in roadway safety. The NRSS’s Call to Action invites every organization and individual to participate in taking part and sharing how they will actively reduce deaths and injuries on America’s Roadways, expand adoption of the NRSS’s 5-pronged Safe System approach and a zero fatalities vision, and transform how we as a nation think about road safety. Link to USDOT Press Release

