Transportation and Logistics Giant Ryder and Pro Golfer Sam Ryder Tee Off with New Brand Marketing Campaign

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces the launch of a multimillion-dollar sponsorship and advertising campaign with professional golfer Sam Ryder, now in his sixth season on the PGA TOUR®. The brand-awareness campaign puts the Ryder corporate logo prominently on Sam Ryder’s golf shirt as he plays on tour over the next two seasons. It also includes a series of humorous television, print, and digital ads which follow Sam Ryder as he explores why the logistics company has taken an interest in him and what he can contribute to the new relationship. Surely, it’s more than just his namesake, isn’t it?





“Obviously, we see value in the shared Ryder name. It’s certainly a unique and fortuitous opportunity for a corporate sponsorship, but our interest in Sam goes beyond that,” says Karen Jones, CMO and head of new product development for Ryder. “When we met Sam, we had been looking into a pro golf sponsorship because the sport is closely watched and followed by our B2B target audience, and there are a lot of synergies between golf and business; but we were also looking for someone who shares similar values. We finally found that in Sam. He has a fierce determination, and he acts with integrity. We like that.”

As part of the multi-year agreement, Ryder’s advertising campaign features an affable, enthusiastic Sam Ryder with an encouraging, supportive agent.

In one TV spot, the two try to hash out exactly why Ryder has chosen to sponsor the professional golfer. Could it be because he’s smart and resolute (having earned a finance degree); or because of his stunning hole-in-one on the infamous 16th hole at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open; or because he’s known as a dapper dresser (with his golf shirts delivered by Ryder’s e-commerce solution)?

In another spot, Sam Ryder and his agent zealously explore what he has to offer the logistics company other than a shared name, perhaps some creative taglines or catchy jingles? (After all, he did take a marketing class in college).

“Let’s just say, I probably won’t be pursuing jingle writing or bongo playing anytime soon,” jokes Sam Ryder. “But all kidding aside, I’ve really enjoyed working with the team at Ryder. We share similar values as well as a steadfast commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, and having the support of like-minded sponsors allows me to focus on my game.”

The multi-year sponsorship and ad campaign – created as an entertaining and memorable way to showcase the corporate Ryder brand a bit differently – includes print and digital ads in Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest, and on GolfChannel.com as well as in private airports, taxis and rideshares, golf carts, and on outdoor billboards. The TV ads will air on NBC and the Golf Channel during the week of The Masters, The Open, Road to Ryder Cup, and Ryder Cup Live.

“You have to admit, it’s a bit of a unicorn as far as corporate sponsorship opportunities go,” says Jones. “How often do you find a professional golfer who shares your name and your home state of Florida, who embodies similar values as your company, and who’s golf apparel is already delivered to him via your own e-commerce solution? I’d say that’s serendipitous.”

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

