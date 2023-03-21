TransPerfect’s GlobalLink Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Integration Streamlines Translation for 27 Global Brands in 2022

Multilingual Content Management Solution to Be Featured in Visa Case Study Session at 2023 Adobe Summit

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that in 2022, 27 leading global brands, including UPS, Nikon, Microsoft, Bridgestone, and Eaton, implemented the company’s GlobalLink Translation Management System (TMS) integrated with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) to automate the creation and maintenance of their global enterprise content. The updated integration now allows customers to leverage GlobalLink’s translation workflow management from within the user interface of multiple Adobe applications, such as AEM, Marketo Engage, and Adobe Commerce, simplifying the process of creating, deploying, and managing content in any language.

TransPerfect is an Accelerate-level partner in the Adobe Exchange Program with more than 170 shared customers and 14 years of collaboration with Adobe. As a Gold-level sponsor of this year’s Adobe Summit, TransPerfect will feature Laura Mitchell, Senior Director for Visa.com, in a case study session detailing how Visa.com uses GlobalLink and Adobe to power its global content strategy. Adobe Summit registrants can learn more about the session by visiting the Adobe Summit session catalog here.

GlobalLink’s integration with Adobe provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. By combining Adobe and GlobalLink, users can manage translations with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead, streamlining management and centralizing control of the customer experience anywhere in the world.

GlobalLink’s integration with Adobe Experience Manager enables organizations to:

Configure scheduled or on-demand translations within AEM’s user interface

Rewrite links outside of the translation process

Receive support for AEM’s live copy inheritance cancellation

Leverage both neural machine translation and human translation to tailor workflows for specific content selections

Choose and manage internal or external translation vendors

View a centralized dashboard for KPIs, such as translation spend, turnaround time, and more

Maximize internal productivity by reducing IT and project management overhead

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “Since 2009, Adobe users have been able to access GlobalLink features directly from their familiar AEM interface. Our integration has now grown into a full solution for managing global content across multiple Adobe products. We are proud to already serve more than 170 joint customers, and we believe the Adobe/TransPerfect partnership is just getting started.”

