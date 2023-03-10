TransPerfect and Its Staff Raise More Than €50,000 for AFANOC

Donations to Help Families Affected by Childhood Cancer

NEW YORK & BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced a 2022 fundraising total of more than €52,000 to benefit the Association of Families and Friends of Oncological Children of Catalonia (AFANOC). TransPerfect employee-led fundraisers for AFANOC began in 2018, and, over the five years of donations, more than €190,000 has been amassed to help children and their families affected by childhood cancer.





2022 fundraisers for AFANOC included internal campaigns and public, co-organized sporting events throughout the year along with the flagship TransPerfect Mountain Challenge held in Barcelona in June. The Mountain Challenge is TransPerfect’s annual charity race that is open to the public and has recently expanded to feature additional sporting activities. While the efforts in support of AFANOC are coordinated primarily through TransPerfect’s Barcelona office, contributions were made by TransPerfect employees and public supporters from around the world. Donations were matched by the company.

“I am thrilled to be hosting and participating in the TransPerfect Mountain Challenge once again and raising funds that will make a real difference for families affected by childhood cancer,” said Barnaby Wass, Senior Vice President at TransPerfect. “I look forward to seeing many participants come together to support this worthy cause and to make a positive impact.”

AFANOC’s “House of Xuklis” is the direct beneficiary of TransPerfect’s donation. This AFANOC initiative provides free housing to families with children undergoing treatment who need to be closer to the pediatric oncology hospital in Barcelona. Staying at the House of Xuklis helps reduce the time, costs, and stress often endured by families living outside the city who need to regularly travel to the treatment site.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “Cancer is devastating to our communities—not only for the patients but also for their families. AFANOC helps families better cope with the tragedy of cancer, and we’re proud to support their mission.”

The 2023 TransPerfect Mountain Challenge to benefit AFANOC will take place on March 11 and consist of trail running and orienteering races for serious and casual runners and families. Ultramarathon runner Michele Graglia will participate in the events. To learn more about the TransPerfect Mountain Challenge and its charitable activity, or to register for the March 2023 event, visit www.transperfectmountainchallenge.com.

