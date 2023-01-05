Transmit.Live Announces Strategic Transaction Led by LionTree

Investment to accelerate Transmit’s growth as the leading Connected TV advertising solution for live streaming entertainment and sports content

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transmit.Live (“Transmit” or the “Company”), a market-leading streaming advertising technology platform, today announced that it has received a majority growth investment from an investor group led by a fund managed by LionTree (“LionTree”), a global merchant bank with expertise in media and technology, in partnership with existing investor SC Holdings. Andrew Olinick, a Managing Partner at LionTree’s asset management business, and Alex Michael, Co-Head of LionTree Growth, will join Transmit’s board of directors. Transmit’s team of seasoned executives, including CEO Seth Hittman, COO Ricardo Bueso, and CTO Michael Celona, will continue to lead the company.

Transmit is the first video encoding and advertising platform to programmatically deliver ads using innovative picture-in-picture formats at any point during live programming, creating new premium advertising inventory that is more engaging and less intrusive for publishers, advertisers, and viewers. Transmit’s end-to-end monetization solution unlocks meaningful new revenue sources for streaming platforms, OEMs, and rights owners, in addition to filling regular ad breaks and managing traditional ad insertion for large sports broadcasters.

Founded in 2017, Transmit is well-positioned at the intersection of multiple secular tailwinds, including the ubiquitous shift from linear to connected TV, the rise of ad supported models, and the proliferation of streaming live sports content. The Company has attracted blue chip advertisers including AT&T, Cadillac, Comcast, Ford, McDonalds, and Nike, and leading media rights holders such as the NHL, Paramount, Univision, and YES Network.

“We are thrilled to welcome LionTree as a partner to Transmit. LionTree’s deep sector expertise, global relationships, and experience supporting and advising disruptive, fast-growing businesses like ours will be invaluable as we look to continue to innovate the content streaming experience for audiences around the globe,” said Transmit CEO Seth Hittman. “We founded Transmit to maximize the revenue potential of entertainment’s most valued streaming content, particularly live sports, by delivering new in-stream ad formats that optimize engagement during peaks and lulls in live content and beyond. We are excited to build on this strong, proven foundation to reimagine the streaming advertising model and to expand our presence with these highly experienced investors by our side.”

Transmit’s differentiated offering has driven sustained revenue growth of more than 100 percent per year over the past four years. The Company, valued at $350M, is profitable. LionTree, alongside SC Holdings, will partner with Transmit management on business development and strategic initiatives as the fragmented streaming landscape continues to evolve, including securing and supporting new and active integrations with large platforms and publishers who rely on Transmit to drive material incremental revenue. With this investment, Transmit also plans to continue to expand its customer base geographically and empower its team of engineers to innovate and transform the way live streaming content is distributed, monetized, and experienced by viewers.

“Founded just over five years ago, we are impressed by Transmit’s value proposition for both content partners and advertisers, as well as its sustained profitability and strategic momentum in a dynamic media landscape,” added Andrew Olinick. “Transmit’s two-sided marketplace helps their partners monetize streaming content in new ways for maximum value and impact and, as the first mover in immersive ad formats, we believe the Company is poised to become a category-defining leader. We look forward to working with Seth and Transmit’s experienced leadership team, and to leveraging LionTree’s resources and relationships to create exciting opportunities for the business.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome LionTree as our partner. Transmit has consistently delivered cutting-edge technologies, with a focus on being capital efficient, profitable, and driving real value for rights holders and advertisers. With the strong macro tailwinds in sports and connected TV viewership, this partnership will accelerate Transmit’s momentum at a unique inflection point for the streaming ecosystem,” said Jason Stein, Founder and Managing Partner at SC Holdings.

Transmit’s software is an end-to-end monetization solution for streaming platforms, OEMs, and rights owners. The platform empowers distributors to create new inventory, fill ad breaks, and produce more exciting and effective ad pods. Manage, monitor, and customize the entire monetization experience in real time. For more information, please visit Transmit.live.

LionTree is an independent investment and merchant bank focused on media, technology, and the global digital economy. The firm seeks to leverage its specialized insights and relationships to provide partners with tailored ideas, actionable opportunities, and strategic and capital resources to drive growth and transformation. The LionTree platform is designed to support clients over the long term through its integrated product set: M&A Advisory, Capital Markets, and Asset Management. Founded in 2012, LionTree works across offices in New York, San Francisco, London, and Paris to serve partners around the globe.

SC Holdings is an investment firm with global experience building businesses and executing transactions. Led by entrepreneurs, SC brings an operator driven approach to partnerships and prides itself on contributing real value to market leading brands and platforms.

