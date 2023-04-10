TrailRunner International Names Jamie Zaninovich as Managing Director

The former Pac-12 Deputy Commissioner and 30-year collegiate sports veteran joins at a time of significant growth for the firm

SOUTHLAKE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global strategic communications advisory firm TrailRunner International today announced the hiring of Jamie Zaninovich, a college sports veteran with three decades of experience, as a Managing Director to help TrailRunner build its growing sports business.





Prior to joining TrailRunner, Zaninovich served as Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer of the Pac-12. His past accomplishments include leading efforts to expand a Pac-12 Global initiative into China and other international markets, creating the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series and Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge for men’s and women’s basketball, extensive collaboration with the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff, and helping lead the development of Pac-12 Team Green, a first-of-its-kind platform focusing on sustainability in college athletics.

Before the Pac-12, Zaninovich served as Commissioner of the West Coast Conference and a sports administrator at both Stanford and Princeton University. In 2010, Sports Business Journal recognized him on its “Forty under 40” list.

“Jamie spent his entire career in sports, and brings vast experience, exemplary leadership skills and deep relationships that will benefit our current and future clients as we continue to grow and expand,” said Jim Hughes, CEO of TrailRunner International. “We have had the pleasure of working with Jamie at the Pac-12 and know he is exactly the right person to help our firm build its growing sports portfolio. We’re thrilled he’s joining the TRI team.”

“Having worked with TrailRunner for nearly a decade, I know firsthand how committed the entire team is to premium client service, and I couldn’t be more honored and energized to join this best-in-class firm built around a culture of collaboration and service to clients,” said Zaninovich. “I look forward to bringing my passion for and experience in sports business to this remarkable team and helping our clients thrive in the exciting and increasingly complex world of sports.”

TrailRunner has experienced significant growth since its founding in 2016, with strong momentum in special situations and corporate assignments spanning financial communications, crisis communications, corporate reputation, sports, and high-impact reputational work across the full spectrum of corporate affairs.

About TrailRunner International

TrailRunner International is a rapidly growing global strategic communications firm that provides crisis communications, financial communications, and ongoing corporate communications support to the world’s top enterprises, institutions, and individuals. TrailRunner is headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth with offices in New York, Truckee, Calif., Nashville, and Shanghai. Learn more at trailrunnerint.com.

