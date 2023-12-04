TrailRunner International Hires Amanda Bush as Managing Director

Seasoned attorney and litigator brings 20 years of experience managing complex legal matters

A seasoned attorney and litigator who also serves as Of Counsel to the Texas law firm Jackson Walker, Bush has spent her career advising clients facing complex legal matters, including commercial litigation, intellectual property, media and First Amendment.

“We’re excited to welcome Amanda as our newest managing director,” said Jim Hughes, TrailRunner International CEO. “Amanda brings a deep network and extensive experience in litigation that will help us continue to grow this core part of our business.”

“I am delighted to join the outstanding team of advisors at TrailRunner during this exciting period of expansion for the firm,” said Bush. “TrailRunner has rapidly established itself as a key partner to management teams as they navigate today’s increasingly complex landscape of reputational challenges, and I’m excited to contribute to the firm’s momentum.”

Bush serves on the Board of Directors for Hanwha Solutions, a multinational energy services, petrochemical, and real estate development company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. She is also a board director at Backpack Group, a Miami data solutions provider serving the operators of large buildings. In addition to her legal, advisory, and corporate governance work, she has participated in Congressional-led business delegations to international markets including Turkey and Saudi Arabia. She also is a Managing Partner at Pine Cove Capital, a Texas-based strategic advisory firm.

Bush graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Texas and received her law degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

