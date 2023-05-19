TOTUS Acquires Powerhouse Brands’ Gift Card Consultancy Services

The transaction expands the TOTUS gift card program issuance and management for multiple Fortune 500 brands.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, North American gift card issuer and program manager TOTUS announced that it has completed its purchase of Powerhouse Brands’ gift card consultancy business, one of the closed-loop gift card industry’s premier consulting agencies.

“We are delighted to have TOTUS assume our branded gift card program consultancy business because of their unparalleled expertise in establishing and growing gift card programs for sophisticated companies,” said Matt Davies, CEO of Powerhouse Brands. “Transitioning our gift card consultancy to TOTUS adds services, technology, and staff to the clients’ programs. We trust their knowledge, experienced staff, and advanced brand management experience in the gift card industry.”

“Our motto is ‘Be the Brand,’” said David Jones, CEO of TOTUS Gift Card Management, “And our mission is to help brands establish, expand and evolve their gift card program, both physical and digital, into a powerful customer acquisition, engagement, and retention tool through 1st Party, B2B, and 3rd Party touch points. We are committed to continuing the history of strong relationships and services provided by Powerhouse Brands.”

Corporate gift card program purchases, placements and opportunities for Powerhouse Brands’ gift card clients can be directed to TOTUS.

About TOTUS Gift Card Management

TOTUS partners with top brands to create best-in-class, multi-channel gift card solutions. Founded by established leaders in gift card issuance and program management, TOTUS is the first to offer businesses a scalable, adaptable gift card solution that includes issuance, processing, card production, inventory management, customer service, fraud prevention, distribution, account management, business development and marketing. For more information, visit https://tot.us

