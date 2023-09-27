Total Expert to Present at ACUMA as Growing List of Credit Unions Tap Total Expert to Generate Membership Growth

Total Expert’s Customer Intelligence, automated Journeys, and built-in digital content library are helping credit unions deliver enhanced member experiences at scale

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Total Expert, the customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, announced it is a sponsor and featured speaker at the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA) conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on October 1- 4, 2023. Total Expert’s Banking GM James White will present with Mortgage Coastal Credit Union on Tuesday, October 3 at 3:30 PM ET for a session titled, “3 Ways to Ignite Member Loyalty and Drive Growth.” Attendees will learn how credit unions can grow their member and deposit base with automated marketing and member engagement features.





“Total Expert allows us to leverage data insights on our members that our loan officers can efficiently act upon, something that was incredibly daunting for our Marketing team before,” said Eric Burgoon, SVP of Mortgage Lending at LMCU. “Now, our teams have access to rich campaign data so that we can understand how our members are responding to messaging in real time. These insights have allowed us to build even stronger member Journeys to drive retention and loyalty.”

As both credit unions and consumers adapt to an uncertain economic landscape, the value of personal relationships and engagement has remained a priority. Not only do financial consumers want digital, simple products and experiences, but they require a trusted financial partner to help them meet their unique financial goals. Total Expert is helping credit unions double down on their commitment to member service and understand member needs, deliver personalized messaging, and drive the next best action throughout their financial journey, all efficiently managed within one technology platform.

“Credit unions have been actively striving to re-engage with members who have shifted their preferences toward digital channels by employing timely and personalized messaging,” said White. “Creating strong, genuine relationships with members begins with understanding them. And to do that, credit unions benefit when they can access, analyze, and act on good member data. We’re helping credit unions tap into their data to provide the human-plus-digital experience that creates members for life.”

“As a regional credit union with over 300K members, prioritizing each member’s needs has never been more of a priority as we compete with other digital-first options,” said Andy Watson, SVP of Mortgage at Canvas Credit Union.

To learn more and see Total Expert in action, credit union professionals attending ACUMA can visit us at kiosk #1. The company was recently recognized for its innovative credit union technology and was named a finalist for the Credit Union Times Luminaries awards.

