Total Expert Announces Platform Innovations to Help Financial Institutions Drive Growth in an Evolving Market

New functionality gives financial institutions visibility into the tools and tactics driving results

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Total Expert, the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced new capabilities that provide financial institutions with visibility into lead funnels so they can quickly pivot marketing and engagement strategies.

New analytics and reporting functionality provides insightful views of campaign results, loan production, and loan demographic data to support pipeline and lead management. By bringing together loan activity and marketing communications, customer-facing teams can use compelling visuals to more effectively track leads and centralize data across siloed systems. Real-time results allow users to quickly assess campaign performance–following conversion rates from application volume through to funded loans.

“These features are helping us discover which campaigns and individual emails are most effective and engaging for our audience,” said George Chapin, Sr. CRM marketing manager at CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC. “Plus, we’re saving a lot of time by having these metrics right at our fingertips instead of spending hours gathering them ourselves. We expect this to help us make better decisions faster, leading to more engagement and higher success rates in our marketing efforts.”

Updates to the Customer Intelligence solution include the new Rate Alert, which lets lenders know when a past customer could benefit from a lower interest rate, uncovering refinancing opportunities as rates drop. Since launching Customer Intelligence in 2022, Total Expert has surfaced insights and automated customer journeys that have led to over $9B in loan applications; many of these loans stemmed from re-engaged leads and former customers that had fallen through the cracks.

“This market is still unpredictable, and our role is to continue to innovate and support our customers in achieving their pipeline and growth goals,” said Bill Parker, CTO of Total Expert. “Our latest release gives our customers powerful tools and visibility into what’s working so that they can find more opportunity and drive deals in any market.”

For more information about Total Expert, visit totalexpert.com.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built CRM and customer engagement platform trusted by more than 175 financial enterprises. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies, and is now available to purchase through the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast hosted by Founder and CEO Joe Welu. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Marissa Matchey



Padilla



totalexpert@padillaco.com

612-817-9752