Total Expert Announces Customer Expy Award Winners at 2023 Accelerate Conference

The awards program honors high-performing financial institutions for their innovation and commitment to delivering the perfect customer journey

CORONADO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Accelerate2023—Total Expert, the customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced the winners of the 2023 Expy Awards, recognizing industry trailblazers who are reimagining the customer journey.

Founded in 2021, the Expy Awards recognize Total Expert customers for their achievements and utilization of the platform to the highest extent. Winners are chosen for their ability to drive growth by creating programs that build authentic connections and deliver the perfect customer journey. This year’s winners were announced at Total Expert’s 2023 Accelerate Conference in Coronado, California, where financial services leaders gathered to share winning strategies.

“Today’s financial institutions are acutely focused on growth and winning customers for life,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “These award-winning organizations and individuals are true game changers in our industry. They’re challenging the way things have always been done, leveraging data to improve decision-making, and creating engaging journeys to maximize lifetime value for every customer. They inspire the Total Expert team to keep innovating and building the future of customer engagement together.”

The Expys were awarded across seven categories, including:

The Adopter: Without team buy-in, even the most innovative technology can fall short. This year’s winner, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, has 100% of its new mortgage bankers enrolled in an onboarding journey, driving adoption in the Total Expert platform, which has become an integral part of their daily workflow to automate customer engagement. Today, more than 92% of Atlantic Bay mortgage bankers use automation within the platform.

Without team buy-in, even the most innovative technology can fall short. This year’s winner, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, has 100% of its new mortgage bankers enrolled in an onboarding journey, driving adoption in the Total Expert platform, which has become an integral part of their daily workflow to automate customer engagement. Today, more than 92% of Atlantic Bay mortgage bankers use automation within the platform. The Conductor: Data alone can only do so much, but knowing how and when to act is key to driving growth. Dart Bank is using Customer Intelligence to break down silos and drive powerful data-driven insights across their organization. In the first three months of using Customer Intelligence, they were able to fund an additional $48M in loans from opportunities that would have otherwise been missed.

Data alone can only do so much, but knowing how and when to act is key to driving growth. Dart Bank is using Customer Intelligence to break down silos and drive powerful data-driven insights across their organization. In the first three months of using Customer Intelligence, they were able to fund an additional $48M in loans from opportunities that would have otherwise been missed. The Expander: Connecting customers with the right products at the right time is no easy feat, but Guaranteed Rate is doing just that. With Total Expert, Guaranteed Rate is using speed and innovation to stand out, introducing new products and unique video messages to humanize the customer experience and drive growth with developing segments of its business.

Connecting customers with the right products at the right time is no easy feat, but Guaranteed Rate is doing just that. With Total Expert, Guaranteed Rate is using speed and innovation to stand out, introducing new products and unique video messages to humanize the customer experience and drive growth with developing segments of its business. The Game Changer: Movement Mortgage has used Total Expert to become a customer experience champion, using data-driven marketing to garner strong customer outcomes. They now leverage multiple integrations to create a seamless, real-time experience for loan officers, agents, and borrowers. Their strategic, tightly connected tech stack is driving real business impact and game-changing growth.

Movement Mortgage has used Total Expert to become a customer experience champion, using data-driven marketing to garner strong customer outcomes. They now leverage multiple integrations to create a seamless, real-time experience for loan officers, agents, and borrowers. Their strategic, tightly connected tech stack is driving real business impact and game-changing growth. The Modernizer: Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC has transformed into a marketing machine. Within nine months of using Customer Intelligence, Prosperity’s loan officers identified 54,090 active loan opportunities that may have gone unnoticed, which led to an additional $324.4M in funded loans. By winning over previously low-tech loan officers, Prosperity has built a team of modern lending advocates.

Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC has transformed into a marketing machine. Within nine months of using Customer Intelligence, Prosperity’s loan officers identified 54,090 active loan opportunities that may have gone unnoticed, which led to an additional $324.4M in funded loans. By winning over previously low-tech loan officers, Prosperity has built a team of modern lending advocates. The Technology Trailblazer: Guided Solutions – Baldwin Risk Partners is completely modernizing insurance marketing with technology and responding to leads in real time. With Total Expert, they’ve found new ways to deploy personalized communications, engage with customers at the right time, and enhance their customer experience.

Guided Solutions – Baldwin Risk Partners is completely modernizing insurance marketing with technology and responding to leads in real time. With Total Expert, they’ve found new ways to deploy personalized communications, engage with customers at the right time, and enhance their customer experience. The Journey Wiz: While Total Expert makes it simple to create a customized Journey, it takes a dedicated professional to add the secret sauce that drives retention and creates lifelong customers. These individuals are experts when it comes to building Journeys that connect prospects and customers with the right message at the right time: Sam Cress has been instrumental in modernizing Benchmark’s first-class homebuying experience. His expertise, work ethic, and commitment to results have helped Benchmark be more efficient and effective in communications, resulting in a higher level of customer satisfaction and loyalty. Deanna Nelson of Acopia Home Loans creates impactful Journeys and has added more than 3,000 pieces of content to Total Expert to provide loan officers with the tools they need to close more loans. She continues to eagerly embrace the Journey capabilities and support Acopia’s success with Total Expert. Torin Stafford of Churchill Mortgage takes creativity and innovation to the next level. His contact assignment Journey took Churchill’s use of Total Expert to new heights and has been instrumental in improving the teams’ functionality within Total Expert.

While Total Expert makes it simple to create a customized Journey, it takes a dedicated professional to add the secret sauce that drives retention and creates lifelong customers. These individuals are experts when it comes to building Journeys that connect prospects and customers with the right message at the right time:

The Accelerate customer conference, an annual event highlighting customer experience innovation, brings together Total Expert customers, partners, and industry thought leaders for three days of discussion on market challenges, driving growth, and translating data into action.

For information on Accelerate 2024, reach out to events@totalexpert.com.

For more information on the Expy Awards, visit https://totalexpert.com/the-expy-awards/.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built CRM and customer engagement platform trusted by more than 175 financial enterprises. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies, and is now available to purchase through the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast hosted by Founder and CEO Joe Welu. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

Contacts

Marissa Matchey



Padilla



totalexpert@padillaco.com

612-817-9753