Partnerships Enable Clubs to Operate More Simply, Efficiently & Sustainably for Coaches, Players & Colleagues

DETROIT & LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DetroitRoots—Toshiba America Business Solutions is helping the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings thrive operationally through a multi-year partnership in which Toshiba has become the technology provider of choice for both clubs.

The agreement enables the Tigers and Red Wings to continue to deliver eye-catching signage and notifications to their fans at Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena. The partnership will also assist the Tigers and Red Wings to operate more efficiently, affordably and sustainably by reducing printing volume. Toshiba’s award-winning e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers are addressing comprehensive document workflow needs year-round.

“We are thrilled to be the technology provider for two of the iconic teams in professional sports while helping Tigers and Red Wings colleagues complete their day-to-day tasks 24/7/365,” states Toshiba Business Solutions President Steven Sauer. “Team Toshiba looks forward to continuing to support the organizations’ continuing sales and marketing success.”

“We’re appreciative of our partnership with Toshiba, and the efficiencies they are bringing to Tigers and Red Wings fans, our partners and colleagues,” says Molly Wurdack-Folt, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E) vice president of corporate partnership activation.

Improving the Game Day Experience

On game days, Toshiba systems quickly and efficiently deliver all of the necessary content to help colleagues, players, coaches and broadcast teams. This includes scouting reports, lineup cards, notes and team statistics for the Tigers and Red Wings and their opponents.

Toshiba technology additionally publishes striking four-color materials and high-quality prints helping enhance community and fan engagement.

Click-to-Tweet: Toshiba Named Technology Provider of Choice for Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) is a workplace solutions provider delivering an extensive portfolio of industry-recognized workflow and document management products for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. TABS supports the diverse needs of today’s professionals through award-winning e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers, label and receipt printers, digital signage, managed print services, and cloud solutions. Toshiba continuously focuses on the clients and communities it serves, is committed to sustainability and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Ilitch Sports + Entertainment

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E) is reimagining the power and potential of providing world-class sports and entertainment experiences to fans, guests, and corporate partners. IS+E was formed as the shared business arm of the storied Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, Olympia Parking, and The District Detroit, the region’s emerging epicenter of entertainment in the heart of the city. Ilitch Sports + Entertainment operates the award-winning Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park, and the iconic Fox Theatre, all within a four-block radius in The District Detroit. It also maintains a joint venture interest in 313 Presents and provides facility management services for DTE Energy Music Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, and the Meadowbrook Amphitheatre.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Toshiba America Business Solutions



Rick Havacko



949-462-6094



Rick.Havacko@tabs.toshiba.com

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment



Brett McWethy



815-751-1015



Brett.McWethy@ilitchsports.com