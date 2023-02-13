Torq Poaches Splunk’s Josh Morris as New SVP of Worldwide Sales and Taps Chief Marketing Officer Don Jeter From Pax8

Torq further accelerates growth and global expansion with world-class hires as broader tech sector struggles with revenue declines and layoffs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Torq, the security automation leader, today announced the addition of new Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Sales Josh Morris and Chief Marketing Officer Don Jeter to its executive team. Together, Morris and Jeter will be responsible for helping propel Torq into its next phase of growth and shape the company’s sales and marketing strategies to maximize its pipeline, customer engagement, and brand reach and engagement.





These additions to the executive team also coincide with Torq moving its US headquarters to New York City so it’s even more closely connected with major global enterprises. They also underline the extraordinary market opportunity ahead for Torq. According to Forrester, in its The Pandemic’s Wake Drives Automation Trends report, “Companies with advanced automation programs will obliterate — not merely beat — the competition.” In addition, Emergen Research forecasts in its December 2022 Security Orchestration Market report that the global security orchestration market “is expected to reach $9.6b in 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.52%.”

“Josh and Don’s collective leadership and expertise will take Torq to new heights by elevating our go-to-market success,” said Ofer Smadari, CEO and Co-Founder, Torq. “In 2022, Torq achieved 800% revenue growth and 10X customer growth, even while so many other technology companies are dealing with revenue declines, resulting in mass layoffs. We’re just at the beginning of a spectacular journey as we continue to strengthen our market position and drive home the dramatic benefits our enterprise-grade security automation platform provides to organizations across every industry.”

Morris is a highly-experienced executive with more than 20 years of sales leadership in global companies across all aspects of cybersecurity. He has a demonstrated history of working in both public companies and early-stage ventures. Morris was previously Group Vice President at Splunk and has held sales leadership positions at Palo Alto Networks, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence via Silversky acquisition, and Symantec via Messagelabs acquisition. The addition of Morris follows the appointment of Paulo Veloso, Vice President of Sales, Americas, another cybersecurity visionary who joined Torq after serving as a key sales leader at Splunk.

“There has never been a greater need in the history of cybersecurity for security automation than at this present moment,” said Morris. “That means there has also never been a greater market opportunity for Torq. Multinational enterprises across the Fortune 500, including some of the world’s biggest financial, technology, consumer packaged goods, fashion, hospitality, and sports apparel companies are seeing extraordinary outcomes with Torq. This growth reflects significant enterprise traction across the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. I’m thrilled to build on those impressive achievements to create an even more powerful sales trajectory for Torq.”

Jeter joins Torq with a successful track record of building and leading marketing organizations through hyper-growth stages. In his previous role, Don was the SVP of Marketing at Pax8, where he developed the company’s disruptive brand strategy and built a world-class demand generation engine. During his tenure at Pax8, the company experienced explosive growth, scaling from 25 to more than 1,500 employees and surpassing $1B in annual recurring revenue. Before Pax8, Jeter held key sales and marketing roles at Veritas and Symantec.

“I’m excited to help Torq accelerate its incredible growth and revenue potential,” said Jeter. “Torq’s trajectory doesn’t surprise me. Historically, SOAR platforms have been complex and clunky. Torq is dramatically changing that. Customers want an easier way to orchestrate and automate security workflows. The Torq platform is uniquely positioned to deliver enterprise-grade security with an intuitive, consumer-level drag-and-drop user experience. Torq’s market prospects are immense and I look forward to harnessing its incredible momentum to take the company to the next level.”

Jeter will also spearhead a significant evolution of Torq’s MSP and MSSP strategy. He departs Pax8 on excellent terms, as he creates a new relationship for Torq with Pax8 that provides it with access to its enormous community of technology professionals.

“Torq has landed a creative genius and gifted leader in Don Jeter,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer, Pax8. “While we are sad to see him go, we look forward to partnering with him and the Torq leadership team to bring their innovative product to our community of 25,000 MSPs and MSSPs.”

About Torq

Torq is the cybersecurity force multiplier. Its comprehensive security automation platform unifies and automates the entire security stack to deliver unparalleled protection and productivity. Torq drives maximum value and efficiency from existing security investments. It supercharges security teams with powerful, easy-to-use no-code workflows that reduce manual tasks and integrate low-code and full-code tools, freeing security professionals from Fortune 100 Enterprises to cutting-edge startups to focus on higher-value strategic activities.

Contacts

MikeWorldWide (MWW) for Torq



Krista Couch



torq@mww.com