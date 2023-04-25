Toro Debuts New Broadcast TV Commercial

America’s leading outdoor power equipment brand showcases century-long legacy and commitment to innovation

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A menacing bull. Cutting-edge equipment. World-famous landscapes. There’s so much to capture viewers’ attention in Toro’s action-packed, 30-second TV spot, airing this spring. Aptly titled “Lead the Charge,” the national commercial conveys Toro’s long-standing commitment to excellence in innovation.





Toro is trusted to take care of some of the most exquisite and famous landscapes, sports fields and golf courses around the world. As a leading outdoor power equipment manufacturer, Toro has been innovating since 1914, most recently with battery-powered, smart-connected and autonomous technologies.

“Between the oncoming bull, commanding music and powerful tools and equipment, there’s a distinctly intense, take-charge feel to Toro’s new TV spot,” says Trina Lundblad, marketing communications and operations lead for the Residential and Landscape Contractor (RLC) division of Toro. “This feeling encompasses Toro’s 100-year legacy of continually leading the industry in delivering innovative, reliable solutions for the outdoor environment — and putting the most advanced technology into people’s hands, generation after generation.”

The high-energy TV ad showcases a wide variety of Toro’s most popular products, including the Z Master® zero-turn mower, GrandStand® Revolution commercial battery stand-on mower, Flex-Force Power System® battery-powered cordless lawn tools and more. The commercial also features Toro’s new robotic mower, which will soon be available to customers.

“We’re thrilled to be able to highlight our new autonomous mower in this TV spot,” says Ross Hawley, general manager for RLC. “This battery-powered mower is a culmination of years of research and development and provides state-of-the-art technology and never-before-seen features. It represents the latest in smart-connected technology for homeowners and their yards.

“Investing in transformational technologies has become a top priority for Toro. Our plan is to leverage them across our broad portfolio to accelerate new product development and achieve long-term growth opportunities, strengthening our market leadership position now and into the future.”

In addition, the commercial references Toro’s comprehensive sales and service network. Toro’s certified and authorized nationwide network sets the company apart from competition with its ability to support and service Toro equipment.

“It was exciting to see this commercial take shape, from our initial concept to final production,” says Lundblad. “Our hope is that the ad conveys Toro’s leadership and unwavering passion for bringing new products to the residential yard care category and making a positive impact on people’s lives.”

Toro’s TV spot can also be viewed on Vimeo.

About Toro

With roots dating back to 1914, Toro is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf and landscape maintenance, snow management, rental and construction equipment, and irrigation solutions. Through a strong network of distributors, dealers, retailers and rental stores in more than 125 countries, Toro helps customers care for their homes, golf courses, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial properties, construction sites and agricultural operations. To learn more, visit www.toro.com.

