Torin Rea Appointed as Vice President of Marketing at Next Level Apparel

TORRANCE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next Level Apparel, a leading provider of high-quality blank apparel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Torin Rea as the company’s new Vice President of Marketing. With a proven strategic marketing leadership track record and a deep understanding of the apparel industry, Torin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Next Level Apparel team.









As Vice President of Marketing, Torin will spearhead Next Level Apparel’s marketing efforts, drive brand awareness, and develop innovative strategies to propel the company’s growth in a competitive market. With his keen eye for consumer insights and a creative marketing approach, Torin is poised to lead Next Level Apparel into new horizons, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

Torin joins Next Level Apparel amid an illustrious career in marketing, where he has consistently delivered exceptional results and fostered strong brand loyalty for renowned companies in the digital entertainment and apparel sectors. His expertise spans various aspects of marketing, including brand development, digital marketing, and customer acquisition.

“We are thrilled to welcome Torin to our team as the Vice President of Marketing,” said Michael Alexander, President of Next Level Apparel. “Torin’s extensive experience and demonstrated success in marketing strategy make him an ideal fit for our organization. We are confident that his vision and leadership will further enhance our brand presence and drive our business to new heights.”

Torin Rea is equally excited to take on this new challenge. “I am honored to join Next Level Apparel, a company that is widely recognized for its commitment to quality and innovation,” Mr. Rea stated. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Next Level Apparel to strengthen our brand, connect with our customers on a deeper level, and drive growth in the competitive apparel market.”

Next Level Apparel is renowned for its unwavering dedication to delivering premium garments that combine style, comfort, and sustainability. With Torin leading the marketing team, the company aims to amplify its brand identity, expand its reach in global markets, and create engaging customer experiences.

About Next Level Apparel:

Next Level Apparel is a leading provider of fashion-forward clothing and apparel, offering a wide range of high-quality garments for men, women, and children. Committed to delivering exceptional style, comfort, and durability, Next Level Apparel has established itself as a trusted brand in the fashion industry. With a focus on sustainable practices and innovative design, Next Level Apparel strives to create clothing that looks great and positively impacts the environment and the global community.

