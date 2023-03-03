Top Model Estrella Nouri Champions Clean Water For OriginClear

Instagram Influencer will raise awareness for Water On Demand

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OCLN #cleanwater—OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that actress, singer, Guess model and Instagram influencer Estrella Nouri, www.instagram.com/estrellanouri, has chosen to champion clean water as her cause. She plans to raise awareness for Water On Demand™, which is working to help businesses manage their own water as a simple service, without the need for large capital outlays. Learn more at www.waterondemand.net.





“Our nation’s water infrastructure is badly underfunded, often leaving businesses stranded,” said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear CEO. “With Water On Demand, they can manage their own water use and treatment, on the meter like they’re used to – freeing up our cities to properly serve human health.”

“I’m really excited to be a part of this movement. I’m not the kind of person who thinks small, I love the fact that we could be helping people around the world have clean, fresh water.” said Estrella Nouri. “It’s mind boggling to me that in the 21st century we still have this problem here in the United States, so I can only imagine how bad it is in other countries. How amazing will it be when we can fix this problem for everyone!”

Ms. Nouri interviewed CEO Eckelberry in-depth in December. Watch the interview: https://youtu.be/M5ivmI0jkF0

“One thing I’m sure of is that this is going to be an effort by everyone. We need the help of investors both big and small to push this movement and make it a global movement. In addition to the investing opportunity, they could also be doing something incredible for the world!” said Nouri. “I’m proud to be part of the clean water revolution, and I’m really excited for what the future holds.”

For more information on investing in Water On Demand, go to www.originclear.com and click on the green “Invest Now” button.

With a science and entertainment background, Estrella is uniquely skilled at distilling Water On Demand’s message. “Estrella is truly incredible,” said Eckelberry. “She has the uncanny ability to turn our complicated talk into this common sense, accessible narrative that people just get.”

The trilingual Nouri is a model for Guess Marciano, was hand-selected by Oprah Winfrey and Ava Duvernay for her role in the Emmy nominated show “Queen Sugar,” and is a world-touring comedian with sold-out shows across the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

About OriginClear Inc.

Once a government monopoly, clean water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is fueling this movement. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand™ and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo.

For more information, visit the company’s website: https://www.originclear.com/

