Top 10 SFR REIT Taps Stellar to Streamline Home Maintenance Across the U.S.

Stellar will service SFR properties at scale to help resolve complex, multi-trade jobs, advance operations, and enhance the resident experience

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stellar, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, announced today its partnership and integration with one of the nation’s top 10 SFR Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). The alliance will give the industry-leading SFR REIT access to Stellar’s technology platform and 8,000+ contractors allowing them to improve NOI, streamline back-end operations for internal employees who manage maintenance, and deliver stress-free maintenance to their residents.





“Stellar and the REIT are both committed to powering a positive resident experience,” said Dustin Marx, Founder and CEO of Stellar. “This partnership will propel property management efficiencies, expand the REIT’s access to highly vetted and skilled contractors, and give them near real-time visibility into every step of the lifecycle of a work order. It’s also a strategic stride forward in helping to ensure the place residents call home is where they want to live for the long-term.”

The integration will reduce the REIT’s platform costs by minimizing the number of people requesting updates and eliminating the need to transfer data between multiple systems. From work order scheduling to a contractor’s onsite arrival, and required approvals to job completion, the REIT will have step-by-step visibility into the status of each work order. They can also approve work orders within their native system while a contractor is onsite – a significant efficiency for the REIT and a big win for residents who will realize faster work order completions and have enhanced experiences when interfacing with their property manager.

Stellar is in the business of hassle-free maintenance done right and was purpose-built to deliver a seamless maintenance experience to property owners, property managers, contractors, and residents. Through its two-sided marketplace, residents are connected to skilled contractors through an intuitive technology interface that uses Machine Learning to standardize pricing, improve matching and scheduling, and process higher volumes of work orders quickly and efficiently.

The REIT’s foundational values and commitment to making home occupancy a reality for more people mirrors Stellar’s mission to increase asset value, reputation, and retention to build thriving businesses and communities. The REIT continues to be a top choice among consumers, and together with Stellar, is helping more people get into great homes.

“Stellar’s innovative technology stack and intuitive mobile app enables the company to easily integrate into SFR operations so that owners and operators can service their rental properties at scale, contractors can focus on consistent work instead of the back office, and residents can be updated every step of the way,” said Renaud Casanova, CTO of Stellar. “By partnering with an industry-leading REIT, we’re ensuring that all parties across the property lifecycle can enjoy higher quality experiences,” said Casanova.

The REIT’s integration with Stellar marks a new phase of growth for both companies to continue to solve the challenges that impact the real estate industry. The collaboration is expected to expand with additional markets added, which confirms the steady demand for rental housing across the U.S.

For more information about Stellar, please visit mystellar.com.

About Stellar

Founded in 2016, Stellar is a technology-driven marketplace that enables property managers and contractors to successfully resolve home maintenance issues, giving residents peace of mind. The company serves 10 of the 11 largest SFR operators across 150,000+ properties, has created work for 8,000+ contractors, and has resolved 200,000+ issues for residents and property managers alike. Stellar uses technology to make the maintenance experience seamless, simple, and scalable. Work is completed with integrity and heart, and quality is guaranteed. Learn more at mystellar.com.

Contacts

Bart Wilburn



bwilburn@mystellar.com

972.349.0435