TOM FORD Announces Leadership Appointments for Brand Image and Communications and Media

Rebecca Mason joins TOM FORD as Senior Vice President, Global Brand Image

Paolo Cigognini joins TOM FORD as Senior Vice President, Global Communications and Media

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TOM FORD announced today that Rebecca Mason has been appointed Senior Vice President, Global Brand Image and Paolo Cigognini has been appointed Senior Vice President, Global Communications and Media, effective August 28, 2023. The new leaders will work closely together to ensure brand image and communications are consistent and cohesive across all verticals of the global luxury house including fashion, beauty and eyewear.









Mason joins TOM FORD following a multi-faceted career at Condé Nast, where she spent more than 15 years, most recently as Vice President of Global Creative for Condé Nast Commercial Creative. As Senior Vice President, Global Brand Image, TOM FORD, Mason will oversee the brand image for all TOM FORD categories, ensuring the signature global luxury brand image and philosophy are cohesively expressed across all touchpoints. Mason will report to Guillaume Jesel, President and CEO, TOM FORD with matrix reporting to Peter Hawkings, Creative Director, TOM FORD.

“An exceptional brand steward, Rebecca brings a deep understanding of luxury brand storytelling. Her proven expertise will ensure that the brand image of TOM FORD continues to deliver visually arresting, bold concepts that elevate the iconic TOM FORD vision of modern luxury glamour,” said Jesel.

Cigognini joins TOM FORD with twenty years of global luxury marketing and communications experience. Previously, Cigognini served as Chief Marketing Officer at Alexander McQueen and held leadership roles in marketing and communications at Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bulgari. As Senior Vice President, Global Communications and Media, Cigognini will oversee brand equity, strategic communications, paid, owned and earned media, talent and brand voice, for all categories of TOM FORD. Cigognini will report to Guillaume Jesel with matrix reporting to Lelio Gavazza, CEO of TOM FORD FASHION.

“Paolo is a world class, strategic communications leader with exceptional experience working with Creative Directors in fashion. He has deep expertise in driving luxury aspiration and elevating brand equity to deliver business results,” said Gavazza.

ABOUT TOM FORD

TOM FORD is a global luxury house offering exceptional women’s and men’s fashion, accessories, eyewear and beauty. Founded in 2005 by Tom Ford, the brand is known for modern luxury glamour. In 2023, Peter Hawkings was appointed Creative Director. The Estée Lauder Companies is the sole owner of TOM FORD and has long-term licenses with Ermenegildo Zegna NV for TOM FORD FASHION and Marcolin Group for TOM FORD EYEWEAR.

