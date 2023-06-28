Toluna Launches Industry-Leading Automated MaxDiff Solutions on Toluna Start

The automated MaxDiff solutions enable clients to quickly and confidently identify what matters most to their target audiences through a simple, flexible setup.

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toluna, the leading global insights technology and panel provider, today announced the launch of Automated MaxDiff solutions on the Toluna Start platform.









The best-in-class consumer insights platform now offers four new standalone MaxDiff solutions that help clients quickly and confidently identify what matters most to their target audiences. The new MaxDiff question type can also be integrated seamlessly into other surveys. The solutions include:

MaxDiff Claims: Identify the most and least believable product or service claims to capture attention with credible messaging.

The automation of MaxDiff within the Toluna Start platform will benefit clients who are looking to accelerate decision-making by uncovering what truly matters to their consumer audiences. This is done through trade-off exercises containing up to 40 different items. Results are easy to read, with absolute difference scoring and color-coded summary tables to provide clear and robust rankings among consumers.

The key benefits of Toluna Start’s Automated MaxDiff research technology include:

Flexible Application: Use a standalone MaxDiff solution or seamlessly integrate a MaxDiff question within any survey.

“Our mission as a company is to empower clients to make data-driven decisions with ease through a platform that unifies the latest technology and human expertise,” said Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna. “The addition of automated MaxDiff solutions on the Toluna Start platform will provide our clients with another method to obtain quick, clear answers to their business questions across new product development, communications testing, and market understanding.”

Phil Ahad, Chief Digital Officer of Toluna said, “Businesses across industries continue to place a heavy emphasis on making data-driven decisions backed by fast, high-quality consumer insights. Our automated MaxDiff solutions provide users with actionable insights by identifying clear winners and losers when it comes to names, taglines, claims, and varieties—and they’re able to do it through a trusted platform with unrivaled speed, flexibility, and ease of use.”

The addition of automated MaxDiff to the Toluna Start platform follows shortly after the late-2022 launches of Multimarket Research and Toluna Start Qual. For more information about MaxDiff solutions on Toluna Start, please visit: https://tolunastart.com/

About Toluna

Toluna empowers leading brands and agencies to conduct research without limits by unifying the best of technology, the best of research science, the best of global panel, and made-to-measure service to scale your business.

Toluna is powered by 2500 employees worldwide, delivering critical insights in over 90 markets to over half of the Fortune 500. Together, we strive to push the field of market research toward a better tomorrow.

