Tofu raises $5M seed round to put B2B Marketing on Autopilot

In today’s fiercely competitive B2B marketing landscape, revenue teams have struggled to find effective ways to reach their target customers. As the Tofu team spoke to over 100 enterprise CMOs, they found the biggest bottleneck to be lack of resources for creating personalized content, especially in this economic environment where teams are leaner than ever and are forced to do more with less.

Tofu solves this problem by allowing marketing teams to easily mass generate on-brand and personalized content for any channel. Tofu starts by creating a proprietary Playbook, or AI knowledge graph, for each customer. Tofu ingests the customer’s website and marketing/sales collateral to ensure that all generated content seamlessly aligns with their brand, messaging, and positioning. Tofu then leverages the Playbook and uses generative AI to create unlimited variations of personalized content in minutes such as emails, landing pages, blog posts, whitepapers, case studies, and an array of other content formats.

It’s a clear answer to the top needs of CMOs today – in the Boston Consulting Group’s recent survey of over 200 CMOs, 89% of organizations are already using or testing generative AI, with personalization (67% of respondents) and content creation (49%) being the top use cases of focus, which are the primary use cases the Tofu platform solves for today.

Today, Tofu is in beta with a handful of enterprise customers. Customers have seen significant ROI from hyper-personalization, where Tofu creates, manages, and analyzes thousands of personalized pieces of content tailored to individual accounts. They’ve further been able to optimize team resources and scale content efforts through repurposing existing content – taking an anchor piece of content and automatically generating derivative assets. For example, Tofu can take content from a case study and create a blog post, email and social media campaign to go with it.

On average, customers are seeing an impressive 230% increase in email open rates, a 300% increase in time spent on page, and a 200% boost in opportunity generation when comparing Tofu-generated content to other personalized campaign tools.

Tofu was founded by a team of B2B Marketing and AI Experts. Elaine Zelby spent 8 years building and leading marketing teams at Slack, Consensys and Capriza. Eunjoon (EJ) Cho and Honglei Liu collectively spent decades as Product and Engineering leaders at companies like Google, Facebook, Affirm, and Twitter.

“ Our goal is to have customers focus on their core-messaging and strategy while Tofu puts the creation and execution of campaigns on autopilot. Tofu will bring the technological leap in AI directly into enterprise workflows and super power the next generation of GTM teams,” said CEO EJ Cho.

“ AI is a huge unlock for marketers. Reaching an audience with the right message at the right time is a Holy Grail for businesses, and Tofu is making that a reality. Tofu enables marketing teams to run more effective personalized campaigns at scale by bringing AI into the team’s workflows. We’ve been excited about EJ, Elaine and Honglei for a long time, and are thrilled to join them on the journey from Day 1. This fits our broader thesis in Applied AI to back great teams in software categories that are being reshaped by this new technological shift. ” – Mark Goldberg, Partner @ Index Ventures

Tofu provides a unified platform for creating hyper-personalized, omnichannel campaigns at scale that converts leads for B2B marketing teams. Tofu leverages a company’s brand guideline and segmentation (personas, industries, accounts, keywords) and uses generative AI to create unlimited variations of on-brand content for ads, emails, social, landing pages, blog posts, case studies, sales enablement, and any other content needs. Tofu then analyzes characteristics of successful campaigns to recommend tactics to increase conversion on each channel.

