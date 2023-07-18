TMC Names IntelePeer a 2023 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner

IntelePeer SmartAgent and Communications Automation Platform (CAP) Honored for Exceptional Innovation

DANIA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading Communications Automation Platform provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded the Company’s SmartAgent and Communications Automation Platform (CAP) the 2023 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.





IntelePeer’s SmartAgent solution employs the latest AI technologies to create simplified bundles that automate customer and employee interactions. With advanced feature sets, SmartAgent super-charges automation through AI to elevate the role of the human agent. With SmartAgent, contact centers are primed with greater efficiency and cost-effective technology that enhances the customer experience while bolstering ROI.

“We are honored SmartAgent and our AI-powered communications automation platform are among the list of outstanding products receiving recognition for advancing communications technology,” said IntelePeer CEO, Frank Fawzi. “At IntelePeer, we harness the latest technology, like generative AI, to transform the customer experience, lower the cost of doing business, and improve customer satisfaction. Determined to help companies remain competitive in this rapidly modernizing era, we deployed our platform and SmartAgent solution to propel contact centers and enterprises into the world of automation and AI.”

CAPs are an emerging solution category addressing more than basic communications needs to deliver best in class customer experiences. With a customer-first philosophy, the primary objective of CAPs is to automate the delivery and enablement of communications in a low-code and easily deployable manner. IntelePeer’s integration of generative AI and its use of Azure Open AI LLM within its CAP, enables enterprises to leverage AI-powered automation across communications channels. IntelePeer’s AI capabilities can be easily built into communications workflows to augment the user experience and provide detailed analytics for transparency into business processes.

“Congratulations to IntelePeer for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “SmartAgent and CAP are truly innovative products and are amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from IntelePeer in 2023 and beyond.”

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer simplifies communication automation for businesses and contact centers while lowering costs, enriching the customer experience and accelerating ROI. Its Communications Automation Platform works seamlessly within existing business software and infrastructure, enabling brands to effortlessly automate complex customer interactions and business processes. Built for business users, IntelePeer’s low- and no-code solutions leverage world-class AI and analytics, empowering businesses to proactively resolve potential pain points and maintain context across channels and throughout the orchestrated customer journey.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

