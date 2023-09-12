Titan Partners with Team Internet (Formerly CentralNic) to Offer Business Email

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CentralNic—Titan, a leading business email service provider, announced a strategic partnership with the Team Internet Group (TIG) formerly CentralNic, a leading global internet solutions company. Team Internet’s dual focus includes domain name management (Online Presence) and high-growth digital advertising (Online Marketing). Initially, Titan’s business email will be available through Team Internet’s flagship retail brand, OnlyDomains, which helps individuals, MSMEs, and SMEs build an online presence. The alliance will accelerate digital transformation across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.





The core offering of this partnership is a premium business email trial with every domain at OnlyDomains. OnlyDomains customers with domain names can now strengthen their online presence with a professional-looking email address. This service is available for newly-registered and existing domain names.

Titan’s business email requires no setup and offers a user-friendly interface and native apps. Titan provides up to 50GB storage per user, and Calendar and Contacts apps. Read Receipts and Email Templates help users reach their customers more easily. Priority Inbox, Follow-up Reminders, and Send Later boost productivity.

“Through our partnership with Team Internet, we aim to help more entrepreneurs solidify their online presence. Offering our premium business email free with every domain simplifies the journey for businesses,” said Bhavin Turakhia, CEO of Titan. “We’re eager to empower more businesses through Team Internet.”

Pairing Titan with domains increases NPS and customer satisfaction, and exposes customers to the provider’s branding within Titan for over 150 hours every year.

About OnlyDomains and Team Internet

Founded in 2009, OnlyDomains is one of the largest customer facing brands of Team Internet that helps users around the world get online with a full suite of online services like domain names, web hosting, SSL certificates and website builder services. OnlyDomains is all about affordable prices, great user experience, and excellent support.

London-based Team Internet is a leading global internet solutions company that operates in Online Marketing and Online Presence. Online Presence is a critical constituent of the global online presence and productivity tool ecosystem, where Team Internet is the primary distribution channel for a range of digital products.

About Titan

Titan, an acclaimed business email provider, is devoted to enriching brand communication for businesses. Prioritizing user experience and quality, Titan consistently receives high ratings across industry review platforms like G2, Capterra, and Trustpilot.

