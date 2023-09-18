Titan Great Outdoors Reveals Rebrand to Ash & Ember

Ash & Ember debuts new brand identity, website, and product collections









MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Titan Brands, a leading direct-to-customer e-commerce company, today announced the rebranding and official transition of Titan Great Outdoors to Ash & Ember. The new brand reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing customers easy access to premium products and experiences that enrich and simplify their lives without the premium price.

“Spending more time at home the last several years changed how we view our outdoor spaces, highlighting the necessity to connect with nature for our overall well-being,” said Austin Speck, CEO of Titan Brands. “We wanted to create a brand that gives everyone the ability to build their dream outdoor space, encouraging them to step outside and live a more balanced life.”

The rebranding efforts at Ash & Ember encompass several vital elements, including an updated website featuring a user-centric interface, an expanded product portfolio, and a continued commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience.

“Our products are about more than simply function — they’re an extension of our customer’s home,” said Speck. “At Ash & Ember, we provide a wide range of premium products designed to fit any space. We believe that premium products don’t have to come with a premium price. Not only are our products affordable, but the high-quality construction with premium materials like Grade A teak and cast iron also means that families can pass these products down for generations to come.”

To learn more about Ash & Ember, visit ashandemberoutdoors.com.

