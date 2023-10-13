Titan Casket Announces David Dastmalchian as First Ever Celebrity Casket Ambassador

Innovative Direct-to-Consumer Casket Company and Award-Winning Actor, Writer, Producer and Filmmaker Team Up to Normalize Death Planning and Raise Awareness about the Federal Right to Buy Outside of Funeral Homes

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Titan Casket, the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer casket company in the United States, announced today that award-winning actor, writer, producer, and filmmaker David Dastmalchian has come on board as a celebrity ambassador for the company. As their newly minted ambassador, Dastmalchian will serve as the face of the brand while appearing in upcoming Titan Casket marketing materials and speaking on behalf of the company to press.









Dastmalchian’s connection to Titan emerged from his personal experience with end-of-life planning and the company’s direct-to-consumer approach to easing this process. “It’s an honor to represent Titan Casket, a brand that’s not only making end-of-life planning more accessible and affordable, but also initiating crucial conversations around it,” Dastmalchian commented. “If I had known about Titan Casket and the right to buy my own casket, I would have been spared some heartache. The savings, convenience, and education that Titan offers while purchasing a casket is so important, and normalizing end of life planning is an important conversation I look forward to having in the months to come.”

Co-founders of Titan Casket said of the partnership: “We are delighted to have David Dastmalchian join the Titan family. David’s authenticity, talent, and dedication to meaningful storytelling is a perfect match with our mission. We believe that with David joining the national conversation around modern funeral planning, we can help millions of more families have more meaningful and affordable outcomes.”

This announcement comes shortly after Titan appointed prolific Hollywood producer and writer Elan Gale (“FBoy Island,” “The Midnight Club”) as their first Creative Director. Dastmalchian, and the appointment of Gale, marks a clear acceleration by Titan of taking conversations around end-of-life planning into the mainstream, and is the first of many partnerships to help Titan educate consumers en masse about their federal rights regarding funeral planning. This is also not the first time Titan Casket has crossed over into the entertainment industry and pop culture, as one of their caskets was recently featured in Taylor Swift’s “Anti Hero” music video, which has garnered over 150 million views, to date. Swift slowly cracks open the top of the casket and looks out, before emerging completely.

For more information about Titan Casket visit: http://www.titancasket.com

For media inquiries with David Dastmalchian or the co-founders of Titan Casket, Scott Ginsberg, Joshua Siegel and Elizabeth Siegel, contact Persona PR at [email protected] or 310-601-2734.

ABOUT TITAN CASKET:

Titan Casket is the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer casket company in the United States. Founded by casket entrepreneur Scott Ginsberg and co-founders Joshua Siegel (former Amazon executive) and Elizabeth Siegel (repeat DTC founder), the groundbreaking company has allowed customers from across the United States to purchase caskets, urns, and pre-planning services online for half the price of what they would pay at a funeral home. Titan Casket strives to remove the stress and financial burden associated with losing a loved one, so that people can make decisions without compromise. Their pre-planning resources make it possible for everyone to approach this life step like other important milestones. In addition to sales through its own website, Titan Casket has distribution through Amazon, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Costco online.

ABOUT DAVID DASTMALCHIAN:

From bringing complex characters to life on screen, to penning raw, harrowing tales of flawed individuals from all walks of life, award-winning actor, writer, producer, and filmmaker David Dastmalchian has become one of the most in-demand talents in the entertainment industry today. As an author, Dastmalchian turned his childhood passion of penning comic book series into a reality with the launch of “Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter” through Dark Horse Comics. The latest installment of the hit comic book franchise: “Count Crowley Volume 2: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter” the trade paperback (graphic novel) hit bookstores on March 14, 2023.

Contacts

Persona PR



310-601-2734



[email protected]