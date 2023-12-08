Tis the Season: Elmhurst 1925 Fan Favorite OatNog Returns for the Holidays, Featured in Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like Christmas” Music Video

OatNog Now Available at Publix: Elevating Holiday Cheer with Elmhurst 1925’s Dairy-Free Delight

ELMA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elmhurst 1925 proudly announces the return of OatNog™, just in time for the festive season – and makes a special guest appearance in country music sensation Walker Hayes’ latest music video, “Fancy Like Christmas.” Back on shelves this holiday season at retailers nationwide, it’s the perfect choice for anyone craving the nostalgic and delicious flavor of eggnog without the dairy.









A fan-favorite that year-after-year flies off shelves, OatNog™ is back by popular demand this holiday season, hitting stores across the country, including Publix, the newest addition to its seasonal retail lineup. Crafted to whisk you into a holly jolly mood from the first sip, Elmhurst’s OatNog™ is a blend of cozy holiday spices, whole grain oats and buttery cashews that’s so decadently creamy, you won’t believe it’s dairy-free.

“We’re so excited to be bringing back OatNog™ for the holiday season,” said Heba Mahmoud, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing and Innovation at Elmhurst 1925. “Year after year, our OatNog™ has been a clear hit with consumers. Winter’s really a time for cozy gatherings where we share these indulgent treats with friends and family. Whether shoppers are vegan, plant-based or just trying to eat healthier, we wanted give them permission to indulge in these festive traditions, so we crafted our dairy-free OatNog™ as a cleaner and more nutritious option. It’s got the creamy, cozy flavor everyone loves, but with less sugar and zero junk ingredients.”

Elmhurst continues to deliver exceptional seasonal products, driving substantial growth in the market. Following the groundbreaking success of the nationwide launch of OatNog™ in 2021 and its sustained strong sales in 2022, the brand anticipates a renewed surge in consumer demand for this festive favorite. Alongside the return of Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer and the introduction of Apple Pie Spice Seasonal Blend, Elmhurst is poised for another season of strong consumer interest in OatNog™.

In a heartwarming twist, country music star Walker Hayes, a fan of Elmhurst 1925, showcases his affection for OatNog™ by pouring himself the beverage in his latest holiday music video, “Fancy Like Christmas,” for a kick of seasonal flavor adding to the excitement surrounding this delightful dairy-free beverage, and further resonating with his followers on Instagram and YouTube.

Elmhurst’s commitment to delivering outstanding plant-based beverages is evident in its careful selection of simple ingredients, ensuring that those opting for dairy-free options don’t miss out on the seasonal excitement. OatNog™, renowned for its indulgent holiday appeal, offers an unbelievably creamy, rich taste with minimal sugar and no dilution. Crafted with only six simple ingredients, it’s Vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free, and OU Kosher, pleasing even the most fervent dairy enthusiasts.

Like all Elmhurst products, OatNog™ is crafted through a unique HydroRelease™ method, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. This zero-waste process upcycles waste into renewable energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power, championing sustainability every step of the way.

As a part of Elmhurst’s ongoing recycling program, currently saving approximately 10,000 mature trees annually, all cartons are 100% recyclable, made from FSC certified paperboard, and transitioned from plastic to paper-based shipping materials for direct-to-consumer orders now using primarily PCR materials for molded fiberboard trays and scrap corrugate as protective filler.

Elmhurst OatNog™ will be available for purchase at various nationwide retailers, including Publix, World Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Thrive Market, New Seasons Market, Giant, PCC Community Market and additional locations soon, priced at $6.99 for 32 fluid ounces.

Elmhurst’s plant-based products are available in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaws, Giant, Erewhon and more, along with online availability at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To explore Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, visit Elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit Elmhurst1925.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

