Tiny to Present at TD Securities Technology Conference

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tiny Ltd. (“Tiny” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TINY), a Canadian technology holding company, today announced that it will be participating at the TD Securities Technology Conference in Toronto between November 20 and November 21, 2023. Chris Sparling, Tiny’s Co-Chief Executive Officer and David Charron, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer will present on Tuesday, November 21 at 2:45pm ET.





For more information about the conference or to schedule a 1×1 meeting with Management, please contact TD representatives or reach out to Tiny’s investor relations team.

About Tiny Ltd.

Tiny is a Canadian-based investment company focused primarily on investing and acquiring majority stakes in businesses that it expects to hold over the long-term. The Company is structured to give maximum flexibility to operating management teams by maintaining a focus at the parent company level on only three areas: capital allocation, management, and incentives. This structure enables each company to run independently and focus on what they do best, within an incentive structure that is designed to drive results for both the operating business and ultimately for Tiny and its shareholders.​

Tiny currently has three principle reporting segments: Digital Services, which provides design, engineering, brand positioning and marketing services to help companies of all sizes deliver premium web and mobile products​; E-Commerce Platform, which is home to a complementary portfolio of recurring revenue software businesses that support merchants, as well as digital themes businesses that sell templates to Shopify merchants​; and Creative Platform, which is comprised primarily of Dribbble, the leading social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts and templates.​

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

