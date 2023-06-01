TicketManager Expands Presence to Europe With London Office

Offers U.K. and European brands and their sports and entertainment property partners unparalleled ability to get the most out of tickets, sponsorships and hospitality.





LONDON & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TicketManager, the leader in live event and ticket management services, is expanding its operations internationally, opening an office in London to meet the needs of sports and entertainment marketers in Great Britain and Continental Europe.

Leading the charge to bring ticket and event management solutions to U.K. and European brands and rights holders are sports and event industry veterans Brett Cahn and Alvin Chang, who have transferred from TicketManager’s southern California and New York offices, respectively.

“Having worked with numerous multinational companies and international events including the Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup tournaments, we are well positioned to partner directly with British and European marketers in providing them the same tools that are used successfully every day by our hundreds of North American-based customers,” Chang said.

Added Cahn: “No matter where they do business, corporate ticket owners and sports and event partners seek convenient and powerful technology to manage everything from invitations and credentials to ensuring tickets get to the right people at the right time without any waste. TicketManager has been empowering customers in the U.S. and Canada to do all of that for nearly two decades.”

TicketManager will introduce unprecedented ticket management innovation to the U.K. and European markets, including the company’s partnerships with leading players in the ticketing and corporate event industry, such as Ticketmaster. In addition, TicketManager works inside the apps customers already use, including Salesforce, making it easy for businesses of all sizes to manage, analyze and utilize company tickets while driving greater return and ensuring compliance.

“We are excited and ready to help British and European brands and properties take control of and earn higher ROI from their sports and entertainment investments,” said Tony Knopp, TicketManager Co-Founder and CEO. “We’ve supported global business for over a decade and we’re excited to have our team on the ground, full-time, in Europe working with our customers and partners.”

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple tech to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real-time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com.

Contacts

Media Contact



Paul Kim, TicketManager



+1 (818) 698-3616



press@ticketmanager.com