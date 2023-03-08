Thunderbird Entertainment Group Announces 2022 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”), today announced that shareholders approved all matters considered at the Company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) held March 6, 2023. Details of the voting results are presented below.

Voting Results

Full details of the following matters that were voted on at the AGM are set out in the Company’s management information circular dated January 27, 2023 (the “Information Circular”), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome



of Vote Votes By Poll % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Jennifer Twiner McCarron Carried 98.17 1.83 Asha Daniere Carried 99.48 0.52 Azim Jamal Carried 98.17 1.83 Jerome Levy Carried 89.80 10.20 Linda Michaelson Carried 91.23 8.77 Mark Trachuk Carried 97.72 2.28

The shareholders also: (1) fixed the size of the board of directors at six; (2) reapproved the Company’s stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan”); (3) approved certain amendments to the Stock Option Plan; (4) reapproved the Company’s equity compensation plan (the “Equity Compensation Plan”); (5) approved certain amendments to the Equity Compensation Plan; and (6) approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor for the ensuing year (or until their successor is appointed) and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Resolution Outcome



of Vote Votes By Poll % of Votes



For % of Votes



Withheld % of Votes



Against Number of Directors



(Set at Six) Carried 99.95 N/A 0.05 Reapproval of the Stock Option Plan Carried 99.64 N/A 0.36 Approval of Amendments to the Stock Option Plan Carried 99.63 N/A 0.37 Reapproval of the Equity Compensation Plan Carried 99.47 N/A 0.53 Approval of Amendments to the Equity Compensation Plan Carried 99.48 N/A 0.52 Appointment of Auditor Carried 99.96 0.04 N/A

Option Grant

The Company has granted options to certain directors to purchase an aggregate of 80,000 common shares pursuant to the Stock Option Plan, with an exercise price of $3.40 per common share. Each option vests in four equal instalments, beginning on the grant date and subsequently every 12 months from the date of issue. Each option is exercisable, once vested, for a period of seven years from the date of the grant.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), formerly known as Thunderbird Factual, and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell and Kim’s Convenience, among others. The Company also has a team dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

SOURCE Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All such statements may not be based on historical facts that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events and are made pursuant to the “safe harbour” provisions of applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements or information may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “intend”, or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These statements represent management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially including general economic and market segment conditions, competitor activity, product capability and acceptance, international risk and currency exchange rates and technology changes. An assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations is contained in the “Risks and Uncertainty” section of the June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022, Management Discussion and Analysis. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to Thunderbird or that management believes to be less significant may also adversely affect the Company.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release represent our views as of the date hereof and as such information should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the option term vesting schedule; and Thunderbird’s vision to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; product capability and acceptance; international risk and currency exchange rates; and technology changes. An assessment of these risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations is contained in the “Risks and Uncertainty” section of December 31, 2022 MD&A. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to Thunderbird or that management believes to be less significant may also adversely affect the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this document, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital



+1 905 326 1888 ext 1



glen@bristolir.com

Media Relations:

Lana Castleman, Director, Marketing & Communications



416-219-3769



lcastleman@thunderbird.tv

Corporate Communications



Julia Smith, Finch Media



Julia@finchmedia.net