Thunderbird Entertainment Appoints Hillary Zwick Turner as SVP, Scripted Content to Lead New L.A.-Based Development Hub

Former Netflix exec Turner will oversee Thunderbird’s further expansion into live-action scripted content development and production globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC – THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Hillary Zwick Turner to the new role of SVP, Scripted Content.





Reporting to Matthew Berkowitz, Thunderbird President and Chief Creative Officer, Turner will serve as the Company’s representative within the creative community to find best-in-class creators and hone in on new, exciting projects in premium scripted content, YA and family live-action spaces. She’ll also oversee scripted development and production for the Company’s new L.A.-based scripted hub.

Most recently, Turner served as EP on Netflix special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, dropping April 19. Prior to that she spent four years at Netflix, where she was the lead executive on Cobra Kai, Julie and The Phantoms and The Letter for the King. Turner also worked at Disney and led development on several series, including ground-breaking dramedy Andi Mack, and tween sitcoms Liv & Maddie and Good Luck Charlie.

The move builds on Thunderbird’s momentum in 2022 that saw the production of Reginald the Vampire (SyFy), which is now shooting a second season, Kim’s Convenience spin-off Strays Season 2 (CBC), and Boot Camp, the film adaptation of the hugely popular Wattpad story of the same name. Additionally, the Company optioned multiple New York Times bestsellers for TV and film and started crafting a slate of premium scripted dramas with Tuatara Media and its principal Barbara Wall. The former Lionsgate EVP of Television’s credits include Dead Ringers, starring Rachel Weisz (debuting on Amazon, April 21), The Exorcist (Fox), Mad Men, Nurse Jackie, House and 24. Turner will now also lead the partnership with Tuatara and Wall.

“We’re so excited to have Hillary join the Company,” said Berkowitz. “She is a tremendous talent and we’ve long felt premium scripted content is an important growth opportunity and the third pillar for Thunderbird, existing alongside our animation (Atomic Cartoons) and unscripted (Great Pacific Media) productions. And with our recent scripted productions from Blade Runner 2049 and Kim’s Convenience to Reginald the Vampire and Boot Camp, it felt like the perfect time to take our scripted operations to the next level by bringing Hillary on-board and establishing our partnership with Barbara and Tuatara. We already have content in active network development and will be leveraging the entire Company to pursue and take advantage of global scripted opportunities.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Matt, Barbara and the team at Thunderbird to help build a global premium scripted content brand,” said Turner. “I look forward to pairing the Company’s well-established ethos of creator-driven content with the desire to tell authentic, meaningful stories for all audiences in the scripted space.”

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The Company develops, produces, and distributes content through its Thunderbird Kids & Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), formerly known as Thunderbird Factual, and Thunderbird Scripted brands. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell, Kim’s Convenience, Strays and Reginald the Vampire, among others. The Company also has a team dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv

