Thryv Ranks in Top Ten on Selling Power’s Annual 50 Best Companies to Sell for List

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of the leading small and medium sized business (“SMB”) software platform, announced today that it has been ranked #8 on Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For 2023 list. Thryv’s appearance on the list is its sixth in as many years. Since its debut on the list in 2018, Thryv has continued to improve its ranking annually.





“Our Local Business Advisors partner every day with SMBs to help them adopt, embrace and leverage our software platform,” said Thryv Chief Revenue Officer Jim McCusker. “We know we can provide the service to make that happen. In the end, both the SMBs and Thryv win.”

Selling Power’s 50 Best list is chosen based on four main categories:

Compensation and benefits

Sales culture

Onboarding and sales enablement strategies

Sales training and coaching

“As companies are facing economic headwinds, sales organizations are sharpening their focus on sales talent. What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their great culture, their commitment to diversity, and their steady support of the sales team by servant leadership that focuses on creating customer value and a meaningful work environment that offers unlimited opportunities to win,” says Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. “These companies aim at a higher level of professionalism and trust, which in turn leads to increased sales and a lower turnover of the sales force,” Gschwandtner continued.

Companies were ranked in each of the four above categories to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to revise and refine the approach each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise.

You can view the full list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2023 here.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global leader in small business management software. More than 50,000 small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) utilize our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to grow and modernize their operations, empowering them to win in today’s economy. Thryv also manages the digital and print presence of over 400,000 SMBs, connecting them to local consumers via proprietary local online and print directories and popular social media and search engines, helping them gain new customers and grow their bottom line. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc, visit thryv.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship



Thryv, Inc.



214.392.9609



paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contact:

Cameron Lessard



Thryv, Inc.



214.773.7022



cameron.lessard@thryv.com