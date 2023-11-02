Thryv Exceeds Third Quarter 2023 SaaS Guidance, Raises Full-Year SaaS Outlook

– Company achieves 19% SaaS revenue growth
– Q3 SaaS Adjusted EBITDA exceeds guidance range by over $3 million
– Subscribers increased 29%
– Delivers strong operating cash flow of $45.9 million
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business software platform, reported SaaS revenue growth of 19% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2023.
“We are reporting a strong third quarter as we continue to focus on driving profitable SaaS growth in 2023,” said Joe Walsh, Thryv Chairman and CEO. “Our SaaS revenue and EBITDA surpassed expectations, reinforcing our commitment to cost effectively scaling our business. SaaS subscribers showed continued strength and we increased our clients through ongoing innovation, cross-selling opportunities and operational execution. We are continuing to evolve our Thryv platform to deliver solutions that solve problems small businesses face.”
In August, the Company announced the beta program for Thryv Command Center, an industry-first freemium offering that will be a core driver in its product-led growth initiative. Thryv Command Center enables SMBs to centralize all their communication through a modular, easily expandable, and customizable platform. The market’s reception has been strong as evidenced by the fast-growing number of users. Thryv Command Center continues the planned roll out of new centers to drive future growth and complements the Thryv Marketing Center and Thryv Business Center, as well as the company’s continued international expansion.
“We are pleased with our results this quarter and with our ability to raise our full-year guidance for SaaS revenue and EBITDA,” said Paul Rouse, Thryv Chief Financial Officer. “We achieved impressive free cash conversion, even with Adjusted EBITDA appearing lower due to the accounting treatment related to the extension of our printed directories. Moreover, our robust free cash flow enabled us to substantially reduce our debt by $42.5 million on our Term Loan. As we move forward, our primary focus remains on accelerating profitable growth in the SaaS business while upholding a strong and healthy balance sheet.”
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:
Financial Highlights
- Total SaaS1 revenue was $67.4 million, a 19% increase year-over-year
- Total Marketing Services2 revenue was $116.5 million, a 48% decrease year-over-year, primarily driven by the timing of revenue recognition of the Company’s printed directories
- Consolidated total revenue was $183.8 million, a decrease of 35% year-over-year
- Consolidated net loss was $27.0 million, or $(0.78) per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $7.3 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 4%
- Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.5 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of (0.7)%.
- Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7%
- Consolidated Gross Profit was $103.6 million
- Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit3 was $110.6 million
- SaaS Gross Profit was $42.9 million, representing a Gross Profit Margin of 64%
- SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit was $44.8 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 67%
- Operating cash flow was $45.9 million
SaaS Metrics
- SaaS monthly Average Revenue per Unit (“ARPU”)4 decreased to $365 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $377 in the third quarter of 2022
- Total SaaS clients increased 29% year-over-year to 66 thousand for the third quarter of 2023
- Seasoned Net Dollar Retention5 was 92% for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 300 bps sequentially
- SaaS monthly active users6 increased 22% year-over-year to 45 thousand active users for the third quarter of 2023
- ThryvPay total payment volume was $63 million, an increase of 57% year-over-year
____________________
1 Total SaaS revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $64.7 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.
2 Total Marketing Services revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $92.9 million and $23.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.
3 Defined as Gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense.
4 Defined as total client billings for a particular month divided by the number of clients that have one or more revenue-generating solutions in that same month.
5 Seasoned Net Dollar Retention is defined as net dollar retention excluding clients acquired over the previous 12 months.
6 Defined as a client with one or more users who log into our SaaS solutions at least once during the calendar month.
Outlook
Based on information available as of November 2, 2023, Thryv is issuing guidance7 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 as indicated below:
|
|
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
Full Year
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
SaaS Revenue
|
|
|
$70.25 – $71.25
|
|
$260 – $261
|
SaaS Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$3.5 – $4.0
|
|
$9.0 – $9.5
|
|
|
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
Full Year
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
Marketing Services Revenue
|
|
|
|
$159 – $164
|
|
$650 – $655
|
Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$47 – $49
|
|
$177 – $179
Earnings Conference Call Information
Thryv will host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2023 results.
If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and enter “87769.”
____________________
7 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.
Final Results
|
Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
183,822
|
|
|
$
|
280,650
|
|
|
$
|
680,798
|
|
|
$
|
923,020
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
80,178
|
|
|
|
105,011
|
|
|
|
262,261
|
|
|
|
321,543
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
103,644
|
|
|
|
175,639
|
|
|
|
418,537
|
|
|
|
601,477
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
74,755
|
|
|
|
89,891
|
|
|
|
226,781
|
|
|
|
275,659
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
48,267
|
|
|
|
54,670
|
|
|
|
149,642
|
|
|
|
159,514
|
|
Impairment charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
123,022
|
|
|
|
144,561
|
|
|
|
376,423
|
|
|
|
435,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating (loss) income
|
|
(19,378
|
)
|
|
|
31,078
|
|
|
|
42,114
|
|
|
|
166,082
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(15,131
|
)
|
|
|
(13,720
|
)
|
|
|
(47,911
|
)
|
|
|
(40,584
|
)
|
Interest expense, related party
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(850
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,505
|
)
|
Other components of net periodic pension (cost) benefit
|
|
(1,902
|
)
|
|
|
(3,928
|
)
|
|
|
(3,888
|
)
|
|
|
5,295
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
(876
|
)
|
|
|
6,941
|
|
|
|
(1,242
|
)
|
|
|
15,567
|
|
(Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
(37,287
|
)
|
|
|
19,521
|
|
|
|
(10,927
|
)
|
|
|
142,855
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
10,241
|
|
|
|
(6,241
|
)
|
|
|
9,173
|
|
|
|
(38,062
|
)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(27,046
|
)
|
|
$
|
13,280
|
|
|
$
|
(1,754
|
)
|
|
$
|
104,793
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
|
|
(1,842
|
)
|
|
|
(7,920
|
)
|
|
|
(4,332
|
)
|
|
|
(12,611
|
)
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
$
|
(28,888
|
)
|
|
$
|
5,360
|
|
|
$
|
(6,086
|
)
|
|
$
|
92,182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.78
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
3.06
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.78
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net (loss) income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
34,848,899
|
|
|
|
34,269,274
|
|
|
|
34,619,794
|
|
|
|
34,289,333
|
|
Diluted
|
|
34,848,899
|
|
|
|
35,811,473
|
|
|
|
34,619,794
|
|
|
|
36,698,395
|
|
Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
14,676
|
|
|
$
|
16,031
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $13,764 in 2023 and $14,766 in 2022
|
|
198,828
|
|
|
|
284,698
|
|
Contract assets, net of allowance of $23 in 2023 and $33 in 2022
|
|
1,471
|
|
|
|
2,583
|
|
Taxes receivable
|
|
19,087
|
|
|
|
11,553
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
22,801
|
|
|
|
25,092
|
|
Indemnification asset
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
26,495
|
|
Deferred costs
|
|
15,085
|
|
|
|
9,544
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
2,624
|
|
|
|
2,320
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
274,572
|
|
|
|
378,316
|
|
Fixed assets and capitalized software, net
|
|
37,951
|
|
|
|
42,334
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
567,773
|
|
|
|
566,004
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
24,268
|
|
|
|
34,715
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
114,406
|
|
|
|
113,859
|
|
Other assets
|
|
21,412
|
|
|
|
42,649
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,040,382
|
|
|
$
|
1,177,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
8,138
|
|
|
$
|
18,972
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
97,720
|
|
|
|
126,810
|
|
Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits
|
|
23,415
|
|
|
|
31,919
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
27,119
|
|
|
|
41,854
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
70,000
|
|
|
|
70,000
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
9,522
|
|
|
|
10,937
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
235,914
|
|
|
|
300,492
|
|
Term Loan, net
|
|
253,874
|
|
|
|
345,256
|
|
ABL Facility
|
|
57,393
|
|
|
|
54,554
|
|
Pension obligations, net
|
|
76,076
|
|
|
|
72,590
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
20,029
|
|
|
|
22,718
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
407,372
|
|
|
|
495,118
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
Common stock – $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 62,521,026 shares issued and 35,164,339 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023; and 61,279,379 shares issued and 34,593,837 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022
|
|
625
|
|
|
|
613
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,143,493
|
|
|
|
1,105,701
|
|
Treasury stock – 27,356,687 shares at September 30, 2023 and 26,685,542 shares at December 31, 2022
|
|
(485,768
|
)
|
|
|
(468,879
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(20,593
|
)
|
|
|
(16,261
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(240,661
|
)
|
|
|
(238,907
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
397,096
|
|
|
|
382,267
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
1,040,382
|
|
|
$
|
1,177,877
|
|
Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(1,754
|
)
|
|
$
|
104,793
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
46,940
|
|
|
|
65,954
|
|
Amortization of deferred commissions
|
|
10,304
|
|
|
|
8,396
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
4,080
|
|
|
|
4,327
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
808
|
|
|
|
(23,222
|
)
|
Provision for credit losses and service credits
|
|
15,594
|
|
|
|
18,325
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
16,653
|
|
|
|
10,140
|
|
Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit)
|
|
3,888
|
|
|
|
(5,295
|
)
|
Impairment charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange rates
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
(4,447
|
)
|
Non-cash loss (gain) from the remeasurement of the indemnification asset
|
|
10,734
|
|
|
|
(1,472
|
)
|
Bargain purchase gain
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10,245
|
)
|
Other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,961
|
|
Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
59,238
|
|
|
|
(8,930
|
)
|
Contract assets
|
|
1,111
|
|
|
|
2,226
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
23,489
|
|
|
|
8,089
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
(63,469
|
)
|
|
|
(36,956
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
(24,132
|
)
|
|
|
(29,645
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
103,648
|
|
|
|
104,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software
|
|
(22,920
|
)
|
|
|
(19,345
|
)
|
Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired
|
|
(8,897
|
)
|
|
|
(22,793
|
)
|
Other
|
|
(215
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|
|
(32,032
|
)
|
|
|
(42,138
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
Payments of Term Loan
|
|
(95,000
|
)
|
|
|
(73,164
|
)
|
Payments of Term Loan, related party
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(8,347
|
)
|
Proceeds from ABL Facility
|
|
697,234
|
|
|
|
746,689
|
|
Payments of ABL Facility
|
|
(694,395
|
)
|
|
|
(727,762
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercises of stock warrants
|
|
15,899
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Other
|
|
4,124
|
|
|
|
4,824
|
|
Net cash (used in) financing activities
|
|
(72,138
|
)
|
|
|
(57,696
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(707
|
)
|
|
|
(1,610
|
)
|
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(1,229
|
)
|
|
|
2,777
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
18,180
|
|
|
|
13,557
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
16,951
|
|
|
$
|
16,334
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Information
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
44,029
|
|
|
$
|
42,435
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes, net
|
$
|
7,605
|
|
|
$
|
53,673
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of Treasury stock as a result of the settlement of the indemnification asset
|
$
|
15,760
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
The following tables summarize the operating results of the Company’s reportable segments:
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Change
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2023 (1)
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
%
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thryv U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Services
|
$
|
92,884
|
|
|
$
|
197,174
|
|
|
$
|
(104,290
|
)
|
|
(52.9
|
)%
|
SaaS
|
|
64,650
|
|
|
|
55,353
|
|
|
|
9,297
|
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
Thryv International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Services
|
|
23,578
|
|
|
|
26,833
|
|
|
|
(3,255
|
)
|
|
(12.1
|
)%
|
SaaS
|
|
2,710
|
|
|
|
1,290
|
|
|
|
1,420
|
|
|
110.1
|
%
|
Consolidated Revenue
|
$
|
183,822
|
|
|
$
|
280,650
|
|
|
$
|
(96,828
|
)
|
|
(34.5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thryv U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Services
|
$
|
50,610
|
|
|
$
|
126,846
|
|
|
$
|
(76,236
|
)
|
|
(60.1
|
)%
|
SaaS
|
|
40,957
|
|
|
|
33,827
|
|
|
|
7,130
|
|
|
21.1
|
%
|
Thryv International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Services
|
|
10,166
|
|
|
|
14,351
|
|
|
|
(4,185
|
)
|
|
(29.2
|
)%
|
SaaS
|
|
1,911
|
|
|
|
615
|
|
|
|
1,296
|
|
|
NM
|
Consolidated Segment Gross Profit
|
$
|
103,644
|
|
|
$
|
175,639
|
|
|
$
|
(71,995
|
)
|
|
(41.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thryv U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Services
|
$
|
5,369
|
|
|
$
|
61,802
|
|
|
$
|
(56,433
|
)
|
|
(91.3
|
)%
|
SaaS
|
|
1,986
|
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
|
1,588
|
|
|
NM
|
Thryv International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Services
|
|
2,466
|
|
|
|
5,807
|
|
|
|
(3,341
|
)
|
|
(57.5
|
)%
|
SaaS
|
|
(2,490
|
)
|
|
|
(2,575
|
)
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
7,331
|
|
|
$
|
65,432
|
|
|
$
|
(58,101
|
)
|
|
(88.8
|
)%
|
(1) Thryv International includes Yellow’s results of operations subsequent to the Yellow Acquisition.
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Change
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2023 (1)
|
|
|
2022 (2)
|
|
Amount
|
|
%
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thryv U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Services
|
$
|
377,868
|
|
|
$
|
632,277
|
|
|
$
|
(254,409
|
)
|
|
(40.2
|
)%
|
SaaS
|
|
182,927
|
|
|
|
153,863
|
|
|
|
29,064
|
|
|
18.9
|
%
|
Thryv International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Services
|
|
113,183
|
|
|
|
133,715
|
|
|
|
(20,532
|
)
|
|
(15.4
|
)%
|
SaaS
|
|
6,820
|
|
|
|
3,165
|
|
|
|
3,655
|
|
|
115.5
|
%
|
Consolidated Revenue
|
$
|
680,798
|
|
|
$
|
923,020
|
|
|
$
|
(242,222
|
)
|
|
(26.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thryv U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Services
|
$
|
231,807
|
|
|
$
|
415,130
|
|
|
$
|
(183,323
|
)
|
|
(44.2
|
)%
|
SaaS
|
|
114,480
|
|
|
|
95,328
|
|
|
|
19,152
|
|
|
20.1
|
%
|
Thryv International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Services
|
|
67,498
|
|
|
|
89,694
|
|
|
|
(22,196
|
)
|
|
(24.7
|
)%
|
SaaS
|
|
4,752
|
|
|
|
1,325
|
|
|
|
3,427
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Consolidated Segment Gross Profit
|
$
|
418,537
|
|
|
$
|
601,477
|
|
|
$
|
(182,940
|
)
|
|
(30.4
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thryv U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Services
|
$
|
84,866
|
|
|
$
|
211,871
|
|
|
$
|
(127,005
|
)
|
|
(59.9
|
)%
|
SaaS
|
|
10,231
|
|
|
|
(3,769
|
)
|
|
|
14,000
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Thryv International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing Services
|
|
44,851
|
|
|
|
64,449
|
|
|
|
(19,598
|
)
|
|
(30.4
|
)%
|
SaaS
|
|
(4,709
|
)
|
|
|
(7,402
|
)
|
|
|
2,693
|
|
|
36.4
|
%
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
135,239
|
|
|
$
|
265,149
|
|
|
$
|
(129,910
|
)
|
|
(49.0
|
)%
|
(1) Thryv International includes Yellow’s results of operations subsequent to the Yellow Acquisition.
(2) Thryv U.S. includes Vivial’s results of operations subsequent to the Vivial Acquisition.
Non-GAAP Measures
Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Gross Profit, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net (loss) income and Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross profit. Both Net (loss) income and Gross profit are the most comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.
The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net (loss) income:
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(27,046
|
)
|
|
$
|
13,280
|
|
|
$
|
(1,754
|
)
|
|
$
|
104,793
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
15,131
|
|
|
|
14,570
|
|
|
|
47,911
|
|
|
|
44,089
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
15,842
|
|
|
|
23,393
|
|
|
|
46,940
|
|
|
|
65,954
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense (1)
|
|
5,462
|
|
|
|
4,402
|
|
|
|
16,653
|
|
|
|
10,140
|
|
Restructuring and integration expenses (2)
|
|
3,584
|
|
|
|
3,790
|
|
|
|
12,845
|
|
|
|
14,439
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
(10,241
|
)
|
|
|
6,241
|
|
|
|
(9,173
|
)
|
|
|
38,062
|
|
Transaction costs (3)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,461
|
|
|
|
373
|
|
|
|
4,797
|
|
Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) (4)
|
|
1,902
|
|
|
|
3,928
|
|
|
|
3,888
|
|
|
|
(5,295
|
)
|
Non-cash (gain) loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset (5)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(585
|
)
|
|
|
10,734
|
|
|
|
(1,472
|
)
|
Impairment charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
Other (6)
|
|
2,697
|
|
|
|
(5,048
|
)
|
|
|
6,822
|
|
|
|
(10,580
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
7,331
|
|
|
$
|
65,432
|
|
|
$
|
135,239
|
|
|
$
|
265,149
|
|
(1)
|
We record stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company’s stock-based compensation awards.
|
(2)
|
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation.
|
(3)
|
Expenses related to the Yellow acquisition, Vivial acquisition and other transaction costs.
|
(4)
|
Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of Other components of net periodic pension cost (benefit) relates to periodic mark-to-market pension remeasurement.
|
(5)
|
In connection with the YP Acquisition, the seller indemnified us for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the acquisition date.
|
(6)
|
Other primarily represents foreign exchange-related expense. Additionally, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Other includes the bargain purchase gain as a result of the Vivial Acquisition.
The following tables set forth reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, Gross profit and Gross margin:
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
|
|
Thryv U.S.
|
|
Thryv International
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Marketing
|
|
SaaS
|
|
Marketing
|
|
SaaS
|
|
Total
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
50,610
|
|
|
$
|
40,957
|
|
|
$
|
10,166
|
|
|
$
|
1,911
|
|
|
$
|
103,644
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
2,298
|
|
|
|
1,602
|
|
|
|
2,587
|
|
|
|
299
|
|
|
|
6,786
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
Adjusted Gross Profit
|
$
|
53,011
|
|
|
$
|
42,630
|
|
|
$
|
12,753
|
|
|
$
|
2,210
|
|
|
$
|
110,604
|
|
Gross Margin
|
|
54.5
|
%
|
|
|
63.4
|
%
|
|
|
43.1
|
%
|
|
|
70.5
|
%
|
|
|
56.4
|
%
|
Adjusted Gross Margin
|
|
57.1
|
%
|
|
|
65.9
|
%
|
|
|
54.1
|
%
|
|
|
81.5
|
%
|
|
|
60.2
|
%
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
|
|
Thryv U.S.
|
|
Thryv International
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Marketing
|
|
SaaS
|
|
Marketing
|
|
SaaS
|
|
Total
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
126,846
|
|
|
$
|
33,827
|
|
|
$
|
14,351
|
|
|
$
|
615
|
|
|
$
|
175,639
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
4,593
|
|
|
|
1,287
|
|
|
|
3,739
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
9,814
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
Adjusted Gross Profit
|
$
|
131,524
|
|
|
$
|
35,136
|
|
|
$
|
18,090
|
|
|
$
|
810
|
|
|
$
|
185,560
|
|
Gross Margin
|
|
64.3
|
%
|
|
|
61.1
|
%
|
|
|
53.5
|
%
|
|
|
47.7
|
%
|
|
|
62.6
|
%
|
Adjusted Gross Margin
|
|
66.7
|
%
|
|
|
63.5
|
%
|
|
|
67.4
|
%
|
|
|
62.8
|
%
|
|
|
66.1
|
%
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|
|
Thryv U.S.
|
|
Thryv International
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Marketing
|
|
SaaS
|
|
Marketing
|
|
SaaS
|
|
Total
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
231,807
|
|
|
$
|
114,480
|
|
|
$
|
67,498
|
|
|
$
|
4,752
|
|
|
$
|
418,537
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
8,101
|
|
|
|
4,004
|
|
|
|
8,689
|
|
|
|
599
|
|
|
|
21,393
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
496
|
|
Adjusted Gross Profit
|
$
|
240,233
|
|
|
$
|
118,655
|
|
|
$
|
76,187
|
|
|
$
|
5,351
|
|
|
$
|
440,426
|
|
Gross Margin
|
|
61.3
|
%
|
|
|
62.6
|
%
|
|
|
59.6
|
%
|
|
|
69.7
|
%
|
|
|
61.5
|
%
|
Adjusted Gross Margin
|
|
63.6
|
%
|
|
|
64.9
|
%
|
|
|
67.3
|
%
|
|
|
78.5
|
%
|
|
|
64.7
|
%
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|
|
Thryv U.S.
|
|
Thryv International
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Marketing
|
|
SaaS
|
|
Marketing
|
|
SaaS
|
|
Total
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
415,130
|
|
|
$
|
95,328
|
|
|
$
|
89,694
|
|
|
$
|
1,325
|
|
|
$
|
601,477
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
13,381
|
|
|
|
3,278
|
|
|
|
11,771
|
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
|
28,767
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
251
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
314
|
|
Adjusted Gross Profit
|
$
|
428,762
|
|
|
$
|
98,669
|
|
|
$
|
101,465
|
|
|
$
|
1,662
|
|
|
$
|
630,558
|
|
Gross Margin
|
|
65.7
|
%
|
|
|
62.0
|
%
|
|
|
67.1
|
%
|
|
|
41.9
|
%
|
|
|
65.2
|
%
|
Adjusted Gross Margin
|
|
67.8
|
%
|
|
|
64.1
|
%
|
|
|
75.9
|
%
|
|
|
52.5
|
%
|
|
|
68.3
|
%
Supplemental Financial Information
The following supplemental financial information provides Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by (i) Marketing Services businesses in the U.S., International and in Total and (ii) SaaS businesses in the U.S., International and in Total. Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding segment financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our global SaaS and Marketing Services financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our global SaaS and Marketing Services past financial performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making.
