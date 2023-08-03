Thryv Enhances its Market-Leading, SaaS-Based Business Management Platform and Sees Increased Customer Engagement

Introduces beta program for Thryv Command Center, an industry-first, free central communications hub that simplifies how small businesses communicate with customers—reinforcing company’s product-led growth strategy

Launches new Thryv Marketplace, presenting Thryv’s products and integrations— including Xero; features all current and future products, centers and add-ons

Continues international expansion across Australia, New Zealand and Canada

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of the leading small and medium sized business (“SMB”) software platform, announced today continued momentum for its market-leading SaaS platform, reinforcing its product-led growth strategy as it helps small businesses succeed.





Solving a Fundamental Small Business Problem

In response to growing market demand for advanced communications technology, the company has launched a beta program for Thryv Command Center, a first-of-its-kind central communications hub built specifically for small businesses.

Thryv Command Center is a centralized inbox that combines all the most popular small business communication channels—from email to text to phone to video and more—into a single, linear conversation. The forever-free*, seamless and customizable offering dramatically simplifies and centralizes communication and collaboration for small businesses and their customers.

According to the Small Business Administration, 50 percent of all small businesses fail within the first five years, with many failing due to owner burnout. Thryv Command Center was developed in close concert with Thryv customers to remedy this burnout and to help all small businesses succeed. Today’s small businesses are inundated with communications from every channel, which can be overwhelming to a business owner, especially one without a staff, to manage.

“Businesses communicate with their customers through disparate and unconnected channels, leading to confusion, delays and potential attrition,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv Chief Product Officer. “With Thryv Command Center, Thryv enables business owners to work through a central inbox—so they have a single conversation for every one of their customers, across all channels. It is quick to set up, easy to customize and ultimately simplifies their day-to-day operations.”

“Thryv has been a huge asset for my business. My clients can email, call and text me at different times and for different reasons. Thryv Command Center centralized all these messages into a single conversation for me to easily follow and respond from,” said Taryn Carter, Principal Designer and Owner, Haus of Drake. “With this new communications hub, I don’t have to remember which file, message or important detail is where—they’re all in one place. I have already noticed a difference in my day to day, and my response time to clients is much faster.”

With research showing that nearly one quarter (17%) of consumers will switch to a competitor after only one bad experience, Thryv Command Center is a small business owner’s easy-to-use communication platform to facilitate streamlined conversations with customers.

“Communication is a massive challenge for any business, and many of today’s products on the market aren’t intended for small businesses due to price or complexity,” Cantor continued. “Small businesses don’t need multiple threads in email to communicate with their customers. Instead, Thryv Command Center unifies it all into a single conversation.”

Thryv Command Center consolidates all customer conversations, across all channels into a single view. It includes new native integrations with Gmail, Outlook, iCloud, Hotmail, and any other iMap email applications. This capability allows small businesses to easily import their customer history and use their preferred email programs, while simplified and streamlined inside the platform.

Thryv Command Center is available via a user’s browser; concurrently, a new mobile app is available in the iOS and Android App Stores for use on the go.

Thryv Command Center also has two paid tiers (Plus and Professional) priced at $20/user/month, and $30/user/month (International Pricing AUD: $22/$33. CAD: $20/$30. NZD: $25/$38.) In less than five minutes, SMBs can sign up and begin seeing the value immediately. Users can sign up here.

An enhanced Thryv Marketplace

In conjunction with Thryv Command Center’s release in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Thryv has also launched an enhanced Thryv Marketplace and a new lightweight Website Builder App. This release comes on the heels of a full international launch of Thryv’s Marketing Center in Australia and Canada.

Thryv Marketplace presents Thryv’s products and integrations, including new Xero integration. It features all third-party integrations, all current and future products, centers and add-ons. All items are fully available to explore and both free and paid customers can browse and see how various Thryv solutions might benefit their business.

Thryv Marketing Center expansion

Thryv Marketing Center, one of the three centers that comprises the Thryv SaaS platform, has expanded into Canada and Australia with more expansion planned in the coming quarters.

Increased customer engagement

Thryv continuously enhances its platform to improve business management functions for its customers, and these enhancements have resulted in considerable engagement increases year to date. Some highlights include:

Online payment volume is up nearly 40 percent (39.4%) across all payment providers and platforms, including ThryvPay.

The number of invoices created inside the Thryv platform is up nearly 70 percent (68.5%).

Messages originating from Thryv customers to their end customers is up 30.6 percent.

With the launch of signatures earlier in 2023, and other document feature improvements, usage of document management capability inside the platform is up 66.3 percent.

“In working with thousands of small business clients around the globe, Thryv takes a customer-led approach to product development, prioritizing new features and functionality that address common pain points, which is why more business owners are turning to us. And innovations like Thryv Command Center will drive new customer acquisition,” said Joe Walsh, Chairman and CEO, Thryv. “With many small businesses facing economic challenges and related pressures to deliver optimal customer experiences, we are committed to our product-led growth strategy—providing them best-in-class technology to help them succeed.”

*Terms and conditions apply. Free plans have limited functionality. Upgraded plans with more functionality are available for a fee. See https://corporate.thryv.com/terms/ for plan and pricing details.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global leader in small business management software. More than 50,000 small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) utilize our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to grow and modernize their operations, empowering them to win in today’s economy. Thryv also manages the digital and print presence of over 400,000 SMBs, connecting them to local consumers via proprietary local online and print directories and popular social media and search engines, helping them gain new customers and grow their bottom line. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc, visit thryv.com.

