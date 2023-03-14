Throughline, Inc. Accelerates Market Expansion with New Board Appointments

Broadening the company’s access to strategic knowledge in key growth areas

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BOA—Throughline, Inc. (Throughline), one of the nation’s leading enterprise and design strategy firms, announces the reinvigoration of its Board of Advisors with the recent appointments of Tissa Richards and Amie Milan and the rejoining of Brooke Smith.

Richards, Milan, and Smith will join board advisors Wendy Henry, Cameron Hamilton, Bob Carter, Jim Cochrane and Scott Williams. Collectively, these partners represent over 200 years of leadership experience across the public and private sector who are committed to achieving joint success.

Richards’ experience originates as a Silicon Valley founder and CEO and spans entrepreneurship, fundraising, and executive leadership. She has raised millions of dollars for her companies and won awards for her innovation and products. Currently, she provides leadership expertise, keynote speeches and workshops to Fortune 500 and hypergrowth organizations, including the New York Stock Exchange, Chief, and the Forbes Center for Women’s Leadership.

“There is a natural synergy between my work and Throughline’s – the ability to imagine the art of the possible with C-suite executives and boards, and then synthesize their challenges to build and implement an actionable, successful path forward,” said Richards. “I’m looking forward to helping scale Throughline’s vision and growth by expanding use cases and evaluating business models,” said Richards.

Milan has over 25 years of experience in strategic corporate growth and business development across federal and commercial markets. Currently, Milan is chief growth officer at Core4ce LLC, where she is responsible for developing and executing business growth strategies to deliver services and solutions to the federal government.

“Throughline’s reputation for breaking down complex problems and defining clarity through visualization is an empowering force that enables alignment and engagement across an enterprise,” said Milan. “I am excited to be part of the board to help strategize how we can optimize Throughline as a company for the benefit of our customers’ missions.”

Smith first joined Throughline’s board in 2009 and previously served as their chief growth officer. As a senior executive with broad industry experience, Smith will be key in growing new target markets.

“I am excited to reengage and be part of the expansion of talents to yield new growth and organizational impacts,” said Smith.

“Engaging and enlisting support from the board is essential to our success,” said Brandon T. Jones, CEO of Throughline. “They are executives from the commercial, government and military world who have a deep understanding of what we do, and they believe in us.”

This strategic focus on leadership and expansion comes at a significant time for Throughline as Jones was named CEO in February. Jones succeeded Throughline owner and founder Scott Williams, who transitioned to growing the umbrella of companies within Throughline Enterprises, including NimbleStory, Topo, and Throughline-Hana.

About Throughline

Throughline, Inc., headquartered in Washington, D.C. with a satellite office in Leonardtown, Maryland, is a privately held enterprise and design strategy firm that operates in regions across the United States and the globe. Since 2005, Throughline has supported more than 90 clients in the federal government, including the U.S. Postal Service, the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Department of Defense and for commercial leaders, such as Campbell Soup Company, Northrop Grumman and the World Wildlife Fund. Throughline specializes in harnessing the power of visual communications to transform established organizations into adaptive enterprises using design strategy, iterative co-creation and creative business solutions.

