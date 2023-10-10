Thomas Nonnweiler Joins Fiduciary Trust Company as a VP and Investment Officer

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiduciary Trust Company (“Fiduciary”), a Boston-based private wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Thomas Nonnweiler, CFP®, as a Vice President and Investment Officer. Nonnweiler will report to Sidney Queler, Head of Wealth Management.









As an Investment Officer, Nonnweiler will work closely with individuals and families to develop, implement, and oversee customized investment and wealth planning solutions designed to meet their unique long-term goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the Fiduciary team,” says Queler. “His experience serving with high-net-worth families as well as his planning credentials will benefit our clients and complement our team.”

“I look forward to joining the talented group of professionals at Fiduciary,” said Nonnweiler. “I am excited to work together with my colleagues to help clients achieve their personal and financial goals.”

Prior to joining Fiduciary, Nonnweiler served as a Vice President in the Private Client Group for SCS Financial, where he worked closely with ultra-high-net-worth individuals and multi-generational families on all aspects of wealth planning and investment management. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ practitioner and has also worked in the Private Wealth division of Alliance Bernstein in Chicago and Boston. He earned a BS in International Studies and Biology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Fiduciary Trust Company

Fiduciary is a privately owned wealth management firm that serves families, individuals and nonprofits seeking objective advice to help grow and protect their investments. The firm also provides a range of services to professional financial advisors and single-family offices. Fiduciary’s capabilities include customized wealth planning, investment management, trustee and estate services, a donor-advised fund program, and family office, tax and custody services.

Founded in 1885 as a family office, Fiduciary takes a personal approach based on expertise, strong performance and a genuine commitment to act in its clients’ best interests. The firm’s client focus has enabled it to achieve an average 98% annual client retention rate for over a decade.

For additional information about Fiduciary’s services, please visit www.fiduciary-trust.com, or contact Sidney Queler at 617-292-6799 or [email protected].

