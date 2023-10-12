ThirdLine Partners with Koa Hills to Stop Fraud and Improve Efficiency in Governments

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#auditanalytics–Today, ThirdLine, a provider of process improvement and fraud detection analytics software built for the public sector, announced its partnership with Koa Hills Consulting, a technology consultancy which serves local governments. The partnership aims to help governments optimize their use of software and methodologies, specifically by redefining governmental process improvement, audit methodologies, robust fraud detection, and financial monitoring.





The partnership will allow Koa Hills Consulting to add ThirdLine’s business process improvement and fraud detection to the already robust suite of services and software it offers to local governments. Michael Monroe, CEO of Koa Hills Consulting, said, “We are excited about this partnership, recognizing the increasing demand for efficiency analytics and fraud detection to ensure uninterrupted operations at municipalities and government agencies nationwide. This is a logical progression for our company, as we are committed to improve upon our comprehensive service offering.”

David Osborn, CEO of ThirdLine, commented, “Our mission is to empower governments with integrated analytics for financial monitoring, auditing, and efficiency without needing an analytics team. Koa Hills Consulting is a premier governmental ERP service provider, having experience with Tyler Munis and many other ERP platforms. We could not be more excited to work with a team that knows ERP systems, the Public Sector, and business process improvement as well as Koa Hills.”

About ThirdLine: Pioneering in the realm of no-code analytics, ThirdLine fuses efficiency and fraud detection of every transaction within an organization with insightful data analytics on other areas of risk such as roles and permissions and vendor management. Catering to state and local governments, ThirdLine is redefining audit processes, comprehensive financial monitoring, and business process improvement.

About Koa Hills Consulting: Koa Hills Consulting offers a wide breadth of technology services with a focus on customer service and return on investment. Koa Hills is composed of seasoned Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consultants who have worked with cities, counties, and school districts across the nation. Koa Hills Consulting combines content experts with proven project management and business process methodologies and has a consistent record of delivering projects on time, on budget and according to specification.

