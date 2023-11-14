Third Door Media Releases SearchBot, a Collection of Marketing Generative AI Tools

SearchBot equips marketers with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in the evolving world of AI-powered marketing.









EDGARTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ppc–Third Door Media, a media and publishing leader focused on search and marketing technology, unveiled this week the newest version of its “SearchBot,” a powerful collection of free generative AI tools trained on Search Engine Land’s original content.

“SearchBot is a game-changer for marketers, designed to supercharge their strategies, expand their capabilities, and connect them with a community of industry professionals,” said Marc Sirkin, EVP of Product and Technology at Third Door Media. “SearchBot was built as an experiment, but as it turns out, being able to ‘talk’ to Search Engine Land’s archive of thousands of articles is incredibly valuable.”

The upgraded version is aimed at marketers who are struggling to find value in more generic generative AI tools. Features include:

Pre-contextualized chatbots focused on specific marketing use cases

Flexible generative AI image tools

Prompt suggestions, techniques, and tips

Free access

Since its initial launch on May 31 of this year, SearchBot has had more than 15,000 sessions and nearly 4,000 chats with marketers from around the world. Search Engine Land publishes an editorial series called “Best of the bots” featuring some of the most interesting prompts and answers along with an easy framework to understand how to get superior results from chatbots.

Marketers are encouraged to try SearchBot to experiment and generate valuable content and images via these free tools at searchengineland.com/searchbot.

About Third Door Media

Third Door Media empowers digital marketing professionals by providing trusted content and educational services. The company publishes MarTech and Search Engine Land, which are leading trade publications for marketers. It also is the producer of the MarTech Conference and Search Marketing Expo – SMX conference series.

The company is also a leading provider of marketing solutions to purveyors of software and services to the marketing community. Those services include lead generation, content creation and content amplification.

“MarTech” and “SMX” are registered trademarks of Third Door Media, Inc.

